LG: Era of the portable console is over

The president and CEO of LG Mobile has insisted that the era of portable consoles is over, insisting that phones will now become the portable gaming platform of choice.

In a press release, Dr Jon-seok Park was quoted as saying that "the era of dedicated handheld gaming platform is over [sic]."

UPDATE: In a subsequent release – two hours later – this part of the statement was removed.

Horsepower

"Today's smartphones have the horsepower to compete with the best portable gaming devices and LG Optimus 3D is our proof," added the LG electronics mobile communications CEO in both releases.

"We think 3D is the natural next step in portable entertainment and LG is eager to throw its hat in the ring with the Optimus 3D and Gameloft's 'must-be-seen-to-be-believed' titles."

The focus of the release was on this deal with Gameloft – which sees the mobile gaming specialist offer 17 3D games for the autostereoscopic-screened LG Optimus 3D.

"The convergence of communication, the internet and entertainment all on one device was what made smartphones so popular so quickly," added LG's Dr. Park.

"3D on smartphones is what color was to television – it introduces an entirely new level of viewing enjoyment.

"Playing a Gameloft 3D title on an LG Optimus 3D is simply taking that enjoyment and multiplying it by a factor of ten. It's an experience that's guaranteed to put a smile on anyone's face."