Sony PS3 finally gets a native YouTube app in Europe and Australia

Sony PS3 users in Europe, India, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa now have access to Google's native YouTube app for the console.

The Google-made app was launched in North America back in August, but had been missing in action in other Sony's territories until today.

The free portal is available to download from the PS3's online TV/Video services menu in 19 new countries in total.

The arrival of the official YouTube app frees PS3 users from the hassle of having to access videos using the console's web browser.

720p and Watch Later on board

Videos play in up to 720p HD resolution, users can summon those previously viewed as well as those added to a Watch Later folder, which is a great option for those who'd prefer to save interesting clips for watching on a larger screen.

Users are also able to make use of their smartphone and tablet devices to stream videos to the console, for similar benefits.

Coupled with today's news that YouTube has agreed a deal for a standalone TV channel on Freesat in the UK, it's been a good day for British-based viral video-lovers.

Via The Next Web