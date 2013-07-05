Sky Movies and Sky Sports comes to the Sony PS3 with Now TV app

Sony PS3 owners can now access the delights of Sky's premium sport and movie content thanks to the addition of the Now TV application.

The app, which is already available on the Xbox 360, YouView boxes and a host more connected devices, brings pay-as-you-go access to Sky Movies and Sky Sports.

The satellite broadcaster recently boosted the platform considerably, by adding non-subscription access to Sky Sports, allowing users to buy a 24-hour pass for £9.99.

With The Ashes cricket starting this month and the new Premier League football season on the horizon Sky will hope PS3 snap up the opportunity to dip in and out with both hands.

Consoles key

The launch on PS3 comes after Sky told TechRadar that the success of the Now TV platform rests heavily on the next-generation Xbox One and PS4 consoles.

"As Smart TVs proliferate, then the market will change but right now the big players are the connected consoles," head of Now TV Simon Creary told us.

"Whenever they launch a new console it gets traction pretty quickly with the gamer base moving on from one to the next. There's a big audience and it's not just about gaming - the hardcore is about gaming at the start, but entertainment streaming through those console is growing fast."

While the company rightly has a focus on the future, it's good that the company hasn't forgotten the present.