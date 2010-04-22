PS3 3.3 firmware arrives to pave way for 3D gaming

The 3.3 firmware which paves the way for 3D gaming on the PlayStation 3 is being rolled out – although you won't be able to play anything as yet.

The 3.3 firmware, which also bring some fairly inconsequential upgrades to the trophy list, is primarily concerned with adding the potential for 3D gaming – but not 3D Blu-ray support.

The update is being rolled out to coincide with the launch of Sony's 3D Bravia range, which shows a very un-Sony-like and encouraging burst of joined-up thinking.

"Hi everyone, in our continued effort to provide the best, most comprehensive entertainment experience possible, we'll be adding a few new features to PlayStation 3 (PS3) via the latest system software update, which is a mandatory update and will be available shortly," said Sony's Eric Lempel on the PS3 blog.

Notable

"Most notably, you'll see some new sorting options within Trophies that make it easier to claim bragging rights among your friends on PlayStation Network. Trophy enhancements," he added.

"Now you can more easily sort trophies in the [Trophy Collection] and [Comparing Trophy] sections. Sorting can be done with [Trophy Collection] in the [Game Category] and also when comparing trophies with your friends in the [Friend Category].

"In addition, this update preps the PS3 system for some upcoming new features, including 3D stereoscopic gaming, which is coming soon to PS3, in time for the launch of Sony's 3D Bravia TVs."

So fun times ahead for the PS3 – if you like the idea of 3D gaming – and another illustration that 3D is not going to be disappearing in a dust cloud of gimmickry comments and apathy any time soon.