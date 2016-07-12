Battery low from Pokemon GO? Head to a Virgin Mobile store for a free recharge

If there's one thing that's unacceptable in every Pokemon fan's life right now, it's the notion of getting a flat smartphone battery right in the middle of an intense Pokemon GO session.

Virgin Mobile knows your plight all too well, which is why it's letting Pokemon GO players recharge their phones at any one of their stores and kiosks around Australia, absolutely free.

Best of all, you don't have to be a Virgin customer to take advantage of this offer – you can get your phone juiced up no matter which the network you're with.

It also doesn't matter which handset you own, as Virgin Mobile has equipped its 52 stores around the country with iOS and Android phone chargers in all shapes and sizes.

Check Virgin Mobile's website for the store nearest you. Some stores in Westfield shopping centre food courts are even offering free secure charge lockers, so you can go eat lunch while you're battery charges back up again.