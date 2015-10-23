10 games set in London: who got it right, who made a mess of the capital?

Say what you will about the Call of Duty series, but Modern Warfare 3 offers, for our money, one of the best recreations of the feel of London.

The level starts in some warehouses by the docks near Canary Wharf. So far, so plausible, but after a long shoot-out the player is guided on the back of a truck into a tunnel to chase after a Tube train (shamefully referred to by the game as a subway train - it's the Tube, damnit!).

What happens then is bizarre: As you chase the train along (presumably on the Jubilee Line) you end up passing first through Westminster station, before appearing back above ground and then diving underground again, in tube tunnels which are abnormally wide. C'mon guys, it's called the Tube for a reason.

The train then crashes, and you arrive at the next station along which is, umm, also titled Westminster, and you have to shoot your way to the surface. To be fair to the developers, they have done a rather good job of recreating the exposed-concrete feel of the architecture on the 1999 Jubilee Line extension, which linked up Westminster with Stratford, via Canary Wharf. The station you shoot yourself out of is certainly reminiscent of London Bridge's Jubilee platforms.

Climb up the escalator to the surface though and it turns out that no, the signs were right - you are indeed in Westminster, and are standing on the Embankment just down from a brilliantly recreated Palace of Westminster and Portcullis House. Frustratingly, despite the great scenery and having just spent most of the level in an anonymous warehouse, this is where the level draws to a close. The final fire fight sees a lorry flip over following a high-speed chase with police emerge from what in reality is a gated road (which is literally called Derby Gate), which is part of the secure area at Parliament.

The level ends with a cutscene on a street which doesn't exist, which looks out on Big Ben. It certainly looks like London - architecturally, and the developers added a pub and a black cab for good measure.

The other appearance of London in the game is in multiplayer is a fictional tube station called Middleton, which is slightly reminiscent of a District Line station.

So not a bad attempt at recreating the feel, if not the reality of London - just a shame we couldn't spend more time exploring Westminster. Hey Activision,