Gaming laptop deals feature amazing value from Dell and big cuts on Razer Blades

Whether you're on the hunt for cheap gaming laptop deals this weekend or something a little more... expensive, we've found some absolutely stellar options courtesy of both Dell and Razer that are worthy of checking out.

Dell machines, as expected, dominate the cheap gaming laptop deals market right now with this Dell G3 15 at the official Dell store for $749.99 (was $964.98) and this Dell G5 15 at Best Buy for $899.99 (was $1,049.99). Both are great mid-range laptops, but that first G3 particularly stands out with its GTX 1650 Ti and Intel Core i7 for a bargain price.

Meanwhile, over at Amazon and the official Razer site we're seeing a combination of healthy price cuts and free gifts being given away on a number of premium Razer gaming laptop deals. Take this RTX 2060 Razer Blade 15 at Amazon for $1,399.99 (was $1,799). That's an absolutely great price for such a premium machine with an Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. You might have to hurry to snag one though, as they've already all sold out at the Razer store.

If you'd prefer something a little more mobile, the 2020 Razer Blade Stealth 13 is also on sale at Amazon for $1,299 (was $1,699) - its lowest price ever. Another worthy consideration is the latest RTX 3060 Razer Blade at the official store for $1,699, which doesn't rock a discount right now but does come with a free copy of Outriders - a hotly anticipated upcoming gaming.

Just below you can see a full roundup of this weekend's gaming laptop deals, alongside the best prices in your local region if you're outside the US.

Cheap gaming laptop deals this weekend

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop: $964.98 $749.99 at Dell

Save $214.99 - If you're on a budget then you'll have to hurry to snag this absolutely stellar value Dell G3 15 this weekend as it's a limited-time deal. With an Intel Core i7-10750H, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM, you won't regret picking this one up at this price - it's quite simply a cut above what you normally get for a 'budget gaming laptop'.View Deal

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: $1,049.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Here's another great Dell gaming machine that's really punching above its weight this week. With a Ryzen 7-4800H, Radeon RX 5600M, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this one packing in exclusively AMD components that will give you great 1080p performance. Subsequently, it's really reasonably priced for what you're getting - especially after a price cut.View Deal

Razer Blade gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020): $1,699.99 $1,299 at Amazon

Save $400 - A huge, and fairly rare price cut brings the small-but-mighty 2020 Razer Blade Stealth 13 down to its lowest price ever this week at Amazon. With a GTX 1650Ti, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, these 13-inch machines are great for casual gaming on the go - easily being the most powerful gaming 13-inch machines on the market right now.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base (RTX 2060): $1,799.99 $1,399.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - You might have to hurry to snag this awesome discount on the 2020 RTX 2060 Razer Blade 15 at Amazon - it's already sold out at the Razer store. With an Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this is a great machine for 1080p gaming if you want a premium, stylish gaming laptop that doesn't go for truly astronomical prices.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base (RTX 3060): $1,699.99 at Razer

Free game - There's a free copy of OutRiders being given away with every purchase of a new 2021 Razer Blade 15 this week at the official site. A hotly anticipated title, this is one you won't want to miss if you're a fan of third-person RPG shooters, plus, the RTX 3060, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD spec of the latest Blade 15 machine stands by itself as a great value prospect regardless.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base (4K, RTX 2070): $2,299.99 $1,799.99 at Razer

Save $500 - 2020's Razer Blade 15's are quickly disappearing from the Razer store now thanks to absolutely insane price cuts across the board. This RTX 2070 version - with a 4K OLED panel no less - is still in stock however with a big old discount. At 60Hz, this isn't the fastest refresh rate in the business, but no one can doubt games won't look absolutely stunning on this machine.View Deal

Amazon - see all of this weekend's gaming laptop deals

- see all of this weekend's gaming laptop deals Dell - check out Dell's ongoing gaming laptop sale

- check out Dell's ongoing gaming laptop sale Razer - free gifts, as well as price cuts on 2020 machines

