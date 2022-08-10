Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal lets you trade in any busted old Galaxy and get $1,000 back

Audio player loading…

With the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 now on sale, AT&T is offering a tempting trade-in deal to entice new buyers. If you trade in any Samsung Galaxy phone, AT&T will offer $1,000 in bill credits spread out over the term of your contract. Samsung loyalists will be able to join the folding class, and get their hands on Samsung's true flagship.

Ad from AT&T's homepage (Image credit: AT&T)

What makes this offer particularly noteworthy is the tag line that follows: "Any year. Any condition." We have seen deals offered to trade in devices with cracked screens, but those deals stipulate that the phone must turn on and work properly aside from the screen damage. AT&T is going much further by allowing customers to trade in any phone in any condition. We checked the deal by offering AT&T an original Galaxy S device with absolutely no function whatsoever, and we've confirmed that the deal works as advertised.

How is this possible?

We need to read the fine print here. You don't actually get the phone for free – you have to pay for the phone, and then AT&T pays you back in bill credits over the course of your contract. Those payments start three months after you sign up, so $1,000 divided over the rest of the contract will be just under $50 back every month. So, if you were going to pay $75/month for an unlimited wireless plan, you'll pay just over $25 instead.

Of course AT&T has a list of eligible devices (opens in new tab), and it is quite extensive, stretching into the Galaxy A family. We we can't quite say it includes 'any' Galaxy device, if the list of eligible devices is final. If you're in the market for a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, you might just pick up the cheapest eligible used Samsung Galaxy you can find to take advantage of AT&T's largesse.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched today (August 10) at Samsung's Unpacked event, and the phone costs $1,000 directly from Samsung. You can read our full hands-on impressions of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and of Samsung's other new devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.



