Live
Live: Samsung Unpacked 2022, with Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Watch 5 expected
Galaxy Unpacked will deliver the next wave of foldable phones
By Gareth Beavis last updated
Good morning, and welcome to our Samsung Unpacked 2022 live blog, the place you need to bookmark now so you don't miss anything throughout the day as we build, build, build slowly to the crescendo that is the launch of the new Galaxy phones.
Of course, nothing is set in stone just yet, but let's be honest here: Samsung has hardly hidden the fact it's launching new foldable phones at this event, which starts at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST - so the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are almost certain to appear.
If this live blog isn't to your liking, you can always check out our 'How to watch Samsung Unpacked live' page, which packs all the ways you can stream it in one place... I won't be offended.
That's a lie. I'll be devastated. While our 'how to watch' piece is, of course, an excellent article, this Galaxy Unpacked live blog is the place to be.
I'll be giving you the low down on the best rumors we've heard in the build up, giving you the inside scoop on what you can expect and publishing the best tweets from #TRUnpacked - so get Tweeting now if you want to be involved.
If you want an overview of what to expect from today - and do scroll down as we're going to dissect these expected devices in more depth - then here's what you can get all excited for.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
(opens in new tab)This is going to be the headliner, even if it's not the highest-selling device. Set for a triple-lens camera, large 7.6-inch internal display and a case (not a slot) for the S Pen it supports, this could be the phone that finally gets you to fold.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
(opens in new tab)Samsung has already mildly leaked this device in the promo, and we're seeing an incremental upgrade to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. That means the same size of display , but the main thing is that the hinge will be better and the crease down the middle will be far less noticeable.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
(opens in new tab)We've seen a huge leak for this model (opens in new tab) - along with a rugged, long-lasting Galaxy Watch 5 Pro - with big jumps in battery life, a 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch display and improved wireless charging to bag that upgrade.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
(opens in new tab)Less has been said about these new headphones, but we're expecting them to land in white, graphite and purple, as well as packing improved audio and better battery life - although that's hardly shocking.
There have been a number of leaks about the new Z Flip that we'll be seeing today - and while you can never be sure of the validity of a leak until the device is actually shown off on stage, we can be pretty confident that what's leaked out is likely to be legitimate.
The first leak came from Amazon in the Netherlands, where the specs of the phone were unleashed onto the world. Now, we traditionally ignore these, as a retailer can sometimes put a product listing in its system in readiness, and do 'best guess' specs just to have something holding.
Those can sometimes go live, and therefore are seen as fact when they're not. But what looks more realistic with Amazon's leak is the pictures - and there were a lot of pretty accurate-looking marketing materials published.
It seems a number of these have been redacted of late as Samsung seems to be shutting them down - but we can see said Dutch imagery over on Telegram (opens in new tab) if you want to check out some of the dimensions.
I had a dream last night that I was jogging down some stairs, jumped onto the banister, slid down a bit and then did a pretty good spin onto the floor.
A man looked at me, smiled and gave me the finger guns. I felt good about it.
That's all - it was just a pretty nice dream.
It's important, when discussing leaked information, to always point to when the brand in question - in this case, it's Samsung - pretty much just shows a video of one of the devices it's showing off in an upcoming launch.
Now, I'm no forensic expert (I do know a thing or two about phones...) but you don't need a degree to see the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 in this teaser from Samsung:
Watch something greater than before unfold at https://t.co/pJFipgbFzl #SamsungUnpackedJuly 27, 2022
Let's start things off with something of an interesting rumor: while I don't think this is going to come to pass, leakers have tipped that the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4 are going to come as just the Flip 4 and the Fold 4, as the Z is being used as a military symbol in Russian attack on Ukraine (opens in new tab).
I doubt that will happen at this point as so many leaks have tipped them to still pack the 'Z' - but it's an interesting note for how brands need to react to outside events when considering how their naming conventions will go down.
Hello hello! The sun is shining (well, depending on where you are and what time of day it is) and it's time to get ready for one of the tentpole events of the year: the August edition of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.
Spoiler alert: we're going to see some new foldable phones today. That's not me giving you the inside scoop or anything... it's just that Samsung has been so obvious about it that if it didn't launch the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 today, I'd be utterly and completely shocked.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.