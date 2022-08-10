Live: Samsung Unpacked 2022, with Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 and Watch 5 expected

(Image credit: Samsung)

Good morning, and welcome to our Samsung Unpacked 2022 live blog, the place you need to bookmark now so you don't miss anything throughout the day as we build, build, build slowly to the crescendo that is the launch of the new Galaxy phones.

Of course, nothing is set in stone just yet, but let's be honest here: Samsung has hardly hidden the fact it's launching new foldable phones at this event, which starts at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST - so the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are almost certain to appear.

If this live blog isn't to your liking, you can always check out our 'How to watch Samsung Unpacked live' page, which packs all the ways you can stream it in one place... I won't be offended.

That's a lie. I'll be devastated. While our 'how to watch' piece is, of course, an excellent article, this Galaxy Unpacked live blog is the place to be.

I'll be giving you the low down on the best rumors we've heard in the build up, giving you the inside scoop on what you can expect and publishing the best tweets from #TRUnpacked - so get Tweeting now if you want to be involved.

If you want an overview of what to expect from today - and do scroll down as we're going to dissect these expected devices in more depth - then here's what you can get all excited for.

(opens in new tab)This is going to be the headliner, even if it's not the highest-selling device. Set for a triple-lens camera, large 7.6-inch internal display and a case (not a slot) for the S Pen it supports, this could be the phone that finally gets you to fold.

(opens in new tab)Samsung has already mildly leaked this device in the promo, and we're seeing an incremental upgrade to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. That means the same size of display , but the main thing is that the hinge will be better and the crease down the middle will be far less noticeable.

(opens in new tab)We've seen a huge leak for this model (opens in new tab) - along with a rugged, long-lasting Galaxy Watch 5 Pro - with big jumps in battery life, a 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch display and improved wireless charging to bag that upgrade.