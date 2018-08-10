Galaxy Note 9 deals too pricey for you? Here are five cheap alternative mobile phones

There exist in this world the kind of people that are going to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and to hell with the price tag. You know that. Samsung knows that. We know that. And for those folk, we've created a guide to the best Galaxy Note 9 deals already on the market.

But everybody else is looking at that £899 SIM-free price and £1,200-plus contract deals – and that's just for the entry-level model – and thinking there's no way they'll be splashing out on the Note 9 any time soon.

Well this article is for the latter camp. The anything-but-the-Note 9 brigade. The Big Deal has picked out five mobile phones that you should consider instead of Samsung's new behemoth, and the best-value deals on them that you can pick up right now.

And for those wondering why the iPhone X doesn't feature... well that's even more expensive than the Note 9!

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8: £350 cheaper than Note 9 deals

Okay, let's start with the obvious option. The Note 9 doesn't make massive leaps and bounds over the Note 8, and yet the 2017 model will cost you waaaaaay less. You still get a 12MP dual-lens main camera, Quad HD+ 6.3-inch display and plenty of power.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on EE from Fonehouse £50 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

Thanks to the Note 9's arrival, the 2017 big-screen Samsung just fell in price once again. This Fonehouse tariff has been head and shoulders above the rest for some time now. Long may it continue. Total cost over 24 months is £914

View Deal

See all of today's best Samsung Galaxy Note 8 deals

2. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: £297 cheaper than Note 9 deals

Sticking with Samsung for a moment, the S9 Plus arrived earlier this year at great expense, but thankfully prices fell fast and far. At 6.2 inches the screen is a tad smaller than the Note 9's, but it's noticeably lighter and its cameras really impressed us, especially in low light.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus on O2 from Mobiles.co.uk £55 upfront (with DEAL20 code) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

We love the fine balance of this S9 Plus tariff. The monthly bills are under £40 for a start, and then the already reasonable upfront cost is £20 cheaper when you enter DEAL20 at the checkout. Total cost over 24 months is £967

View Deal

See all of today's best Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deals

3. iPhone 8 Plus: £77 cheaper than Note 9 deals

As we said, we're leaving the iPhone X out of this little roundup, and that makes the iPhone 8 Plus your best big-screen option on Apple iOS. At 5.5 inches the screen is quite a lot smaller that the Note 9's, but you know with Apple that you're going to get a stylish phone that's a delight to use.

iPhone 8 Plus on EE from Affordable Mobiles £34.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

The iPhone 8 Plus is almost a year old now, but the price remains quite high – but it's still cheaper than the Galaxy Note 9. You'll be on EE with the best-value deal out there right now, and you barely have to pay anything upfront. Total cost over 24 months is £1186.99

View Deal

See all of today's best iPhone 8 Plus deals

4. Huawei P20 Pro: £400 cheaper than Note 9 deals

It's been the smartphone sleeper hit of the summer. It takes a lot to break the stranglehold of Samsung and Apple, but Huawei has done it in 2018 with its 6.1-inch wonder. People have fallen over themselves to get that 40MP main camera and massive battery.

Huawei P20 Pro on EE from Buymobiles FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

£400. Just take that in for a moment... £400. The Huawei P20 Pro is £400 cheaper than the best-value Note 9 deal out there at the moment. That's a colossal amount, and yet you still get a fantastic-quality phone. Total cost over 24 months is £864

View Deal

See all of today's best Huawei P20 Pro deals

5. Google Pixel 2 XL: £350 cheaper than Note 9 deals

Google's Pixel phones shook up the market when they hit the shelves in 2016. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are soon to be replaced by the third iteration, but the Google-made six-incher 2 XL is jam-packed with quality, and is now upgradable to Android 9 Pie.

Google Pixel 2 XL on EE from Affordable Mobiles £49.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £36pm

This fantastic offer is a wonderful big-data bargain on the UK's fastest 4G network, EE. It's loads of data on a massive smartphone, and we have HUGE love for it. A brilliant Pixel 2 XL deal. Total cost over 24 months is £913.99

View Deal

See all of today's best Google Pixel 2 XL deals

If you want to discuss, debate or deliberate any phone deals news and views with The Big Deal, then head over to our @TRDeals twitter feed – you'll also find the latest offers on phones, TVs, consoles, broadband and more tech.