Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G colors revealed in latest leaks

Samsung's next hardware launch event – rumored to be happening on August 5 – is shaping up to be pretty significant. We're expecting three handsets to be unveiled, plus some other goodies, and we just got news of the colors of some of the phones.

According to the usually reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, the Galaxy Note 20 5G phone is coming in gray, green and copper shades, while the more expensive Plus or Ultra model will be available in white, black and copper.

Not only does that match up with rumors we heard back in May, the leaks were confirmed by another well-respected leaker, John Prosser – he says that the green color will actually be mint green, but that the information is otherwise all correct.

We're also expecting a new version of Samsung's flip foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, to appear at the August event. According to Agarwal, this is going to come in black, gray and copper colors, though Prosser only mentions black and copper. The original Galaxy Z Flip comes in black or purple.

It's true: Black, Grey & Copper colour options for the #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip 5G.Note20 5G: Grey, Green & Copper Note20+ / Ultra 5G: Copper, White & BlackNote: There may be more colour options but these, I can confirm. #GalaxyNote20 #GalaxyNote20Series #GalaxyNote20Plus https://t.co/R1BvAhlkRoJune 13, 2020

That selection should be wide enough to offer something for everyone, and we're looking forward to the official unveiling. We've already seen leaked renders of the two Galaxy Note 20 models that are in the pipeline, and there's talk that a periscope camera will be on board to ensure high-quality zooming.

As for the new version of the Galaxy Z Flip, with 5G on board, it sounds as though the Snapdragon 865 chipset will be inside, which is a slight step up from the original. An upgraded triple-lens rear camera is also being talked about.

In addition to the Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip handsets, there have been numerous predictions that Samsung is also going to show off the Galaxy Fold 2 when August 5 rolls around – this would be an upgraded version of the original Fold that was first unveiled back in February 2019.

And if that's not enough hardware for you, a new Samsung Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet are also being tipped to make an appearance – unless Samsung decides to unveil these two devices sometime next month instead.