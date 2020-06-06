Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 tipped to launch on August 5

We might finally have a date for the next pair of Samsung flagship phones, the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2: the two handsets are rumored to be launching on Wednesday August 5, according to multiple sources.

Those sources are the often reliable Ice Universe on Weibo as well as Korean news site the Dong-A Ilbo, so these rumors carry some significant weight – even if nothing is certain until it's official (just in case you're thinking about booking the day off work).

The August 5 date wouldn't be a huge surprise, because August has previously been mentioned as the month when these devices would break cover. It seems Samsung is keen to get everything unveiled as early in that month as possible.

Here's what's coming from AMD

Amazon tablets have a key advantage

Rumors of a new Halo game

With a global pandemic upon us, the launch event will of course be online only, but we'd expect it'll be in a format where everyone can tune in, so you'll be able to see the hardware for yourself as it's shown off by Samsung.

What to expect

Interestingly, Ice Universe also predicts that Samsung is going to reveal the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Watch 2 at the same time – so we're in line for a plethora of new devices.

Recent leaks have suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 models won't vary too much from the Galaxy S20 phones that Samsung launched back in February, although there might be some tweaks to the configuration of the on-board cameras.

As for the Galaxy Fold 2, we've been hearing that it's going to come in at a cheaper price point than the original Galaxy Fold. Rumors also suggest that Samsung won't be including a stylus with the phone when it eventually breaks cover.

Whatever we've got in store – and whatever date these products actually show up – it looks like being a busy month or two for Samsung, and we will of course bring you the latest rumors and leaks before the big reveal.

Via Gizmodo