Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 won't actually have a stylus, according to this dubious leak

One of the most intriguing rumors about the Samung Galaxy Fold 2 was that it could have an S Pen stylus, like the Galaxy Note 10, really changing up how you'd use your foldable phone – however a new rumor suggests that might not be the case at all.

An insider writing for the user-submitted Naver blog, who seems to repeatedly cover phone news, has provided some news on Samsung's follow-up foldable phone. It's not exactly clear where the information is from though, so take it with a huge pinch of salt.

According to the rumor, the S Pen won't be present in the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, as it seems Samsung is set to use a fairly similar design for the phone as for its predecessor, to speed up manufacturing times.

One key difference, apparently, is weight, with the device said to only weigh 229g (less than the 263g of the original), although it's not exactly clear what's changing for Samsung to lose these 34g.

The rumor also mentions an 'external large dimple mount' is another key distinction for the new foldable phone. It's not clear what this means, and the meaning may have been lost in translation, but we'd guess it's referring to the rear camera mount, which is slated to look like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's.

The leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will come in more colors than the original including green and blue variants, adding a bit of pizazz to the design. It's likely the availability of these colors will depend on region though.

The rumor mentions price too, and it seems the phone will only be a touch pricier than the original, and it seems Samsung isn't expecting as many sales as the original, likely because the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic might discourage people from buying a super-pricey premium phone.

As the source of this rumor is a little dubious and unproven, we can't say for certain that we're confident Samsung won't include an S Pen. We'll find out more about the phone likely around August, when we're expecting it to launch at a similar time to the Galaxy Note 20.

