Fujifilm X-T4 revealed in full ahead of launch

The clock on the Fujifilm website is still counting down to the February 26 launch, but pretty much everything there is to know about the upcoming X-T4 has now been revealed.

Despite shutting its doors last year, prolific and reliable Japanese camera news leaker Nokishita is still very active on Twitter, where a document listing what appears to be the entire spec sheet of the Fujifilm X-T4 has been shared.

It seemingly confirms some of the rumors we've already heard, like a faster burst speed and bigger battery, along with in-body image stabilization.

With this new reveal, there are not going to be any surprises left when Fujifilm officially announces the camera later this month – images of the X-T4 have already leaked, as has the US price of the upcoming camera.

All things new

While the X-T4 will use the same 26.1MP X Trans 4 APS-C CMOS sensor and fourth-generation X processor as the Fujifilm X-T3, it's getting image stabilization of up to 5 stops of compensation – a feature that its predecessor doesn't possess. When paired with a stabilized lens, that can go up to 6.5 stops of stability.

As reported previously, continuous shooting speed has also been given a boost, if the leaked spec sheet is real. When using the viewfinder (which, it seems, will be inherited from the X-T3 without any upgrades), the upcoming camera will be able to shoot at 15fps – up from the current model's 11fps. That should be plenty for both sports and wildlife photography, although it does have a lower buffer depth of 110 JPEGs as opposed to 145 in the older shooter.

However, the camera is also apparently capable of going up to 30fps when using the electronic shutter (as is the X-T3), but that comes at the cost of a 1.25x crop.

Where the NP-W126S battery currently in use on the X-T3 was rated for up to 390 shots on a single charge, the new NP-W235 battery is apparently rated for 500 shots (or up to 600 when using the camera in economy mode). That's a massive boost to the camera's battery life and should easily keep most trigger fingers happy.

Despite its bigger battery, the X-T4 will only be marginally larger than its predecessor, if the leaked dimensions prove to be correct. The X-T4 measures in at 134.6 (W) x 92.8 (H) x 63.8 (D) mm, compared to the 132.5 x 92.8 x 58.8 mm dimensions of the X-T3, but will weigh 607g with card and battery (68g more than the current camera).

The new specs leak also confirms that the X-T4 is getting a higher 1.62 million-dot resolution as compared to its predecessor's 1.04 million-dot touchscreen. However, no mention of a vari-angle display has been made in the specs sheet that was shown in previously leaked images.

If the leaked specs are correct, then pretty much everything else will be inherited from the 18-month-old X-T3 and, as far as we're concerned, that's no bad thing at all.