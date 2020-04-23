Free books are now available on Amazon to celebrate world book day 2020

World Book Day 2020 is upon us, and to celebrate Amazon is currently offering nine free books on the Kindle Store.

Amazon gives away free books each year in recognition of World Book Day, and this year it's running a campaign called 'Read The World'. This year's free books feature authors from all around the world and celebrate the rich breadth of diversity to be found on the Kindle Store - both in genres and origin.

Each of the nine free books on offer today are from different genres, ranging from true crime and contemporary fiction all the way to children's books and romantic comedy. With such a diverse roster of free books on offer, we're sure there's something for everyone here, and just in time to beat the lockdown boredom as well.

There's just under two days left to claim your free books, so head on over to the Kindle Store right now if you want to capitalize on this great giveaway and discover some great new literary flavors this week.

World book day 2020: free books available now

You don't even have to have a Kindle membership or Kindle device to enjoy the benefits of these great free books thanks to the free cloud reader - which is available to anyone who has an Amazon account. With the cloud reader you can read from any device or browser, so it's not an issue if you don't have a Kindle and would prefer to read from your smartphone or computer.

If you're interested in more free books from Amazon and Kindle, there's currently a two-month free trial on until the end of April that we've included just below.



World Book Day 2020: Free Kindle Unlimited

If you're not an existing Kindle Unlimited customer you can get over a million free books and magazines right now by signing up for the free two-month trial that's on offer until the end of April.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited | Try free for two months

There's currently over a million books and magazines on Kindle Unlimited right now, and you can have unlimited access for two whole months if you're interested. Thanks to this free trial, you'll save a total of $20 / £16 on subscription fees overall. Note - this deal is available until the end of April and for new customers only.

PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices are all supported thanks to the myriad of free apps made available from Amazon - meaning you don't even need a Kindle device to enjoy this offer.

With Kindle Unlimited you'll be able to download up to 10 titles directly onto your device at a time to enjoy offline reading - perfect for kicking it up in the sunshine and enjoying a novel or two.

If you're dead set against subscriptions, remember you can cancel this free trial at any time and still enjoy the benefits for the remaining two months. If none of the above free Kindle titles tickle your fancy, then we're sure you'll find the free books you're looking for with this free trial.



