Forget Amazon, Best Buy's $400 off Prime Day deals on laptops are fantastic

Are you on the hunt for laptop deals this Prime Day? And, are you, like Best Buy, tired of Amazon stealing the show? If so, we highly recommend you check out Best Buy's rival prime-day offerings on laptops right now, which range all the way from cheap and cheerful budget offerings to wildly powerful premium ultrabooks.

Our personal favorite is an eye-watering $500 saving on a 2020 HP Spectre X360, going for just $1,099.99 right now. That's a huge price cut on a brand new machine rocking a gorgeous near bezel-less 4K display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, specs that will easily challenge the best MacBook Pro's and XPS 13's out there.

Looking for something cheaper? How about a laptop deal where the total savings are, in fact, more than the sale price of the machine. This Lenovo IdeaPad 1, for example, is just $99 right now - down all the way from $299. Sure, it's not quite the same level as the HP Spectre, but we haven't seen Amazon offer a laptop deal this cheap anywhere today.

These, of course, are just two extreme examples of today's offerings. Down below, you'll find a quick roundup of what's available, including plenty more budget, mid-tier, and premium options with similar great savings.

These laptop deals from Best Buy are themselves, in fact, a sneak peek at the upcoming Black Friday sale in November. Are they the best prices we'll see all year? There's a very high chance that's the case, and they're definitely worth taking note of. Also recommended is our main Amazon Prime Day hub page, where you'll find laptop deals and more from....the other guys.



Laptop deals at Best Buy's Prime Day sale

Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 laptop: $1,599 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 on one incredibly capable 2-in-1 ultrabook this week at Best Buy. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Lenovo has specs that will challenge the very best offerings from Apple and Dell, and, at a much lower price thanks to this sale.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (128GB): $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 on a baseline (but still awesome) specification Surface Pro 7 today at Best Buy. Included in this great tablet deal is a black Surface Cover, worth at least $100 by itself, allowing you to use this great little tablet as a laptop if you want that added flexibility.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in a long, long while at Best Buy today. For under $600 you're getting a really capable laptop here with a GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and an Intel Core i5-10300H - excellent specs for the money.

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 and bag yourself an RTX 2060 equipped laptop for under $800 this week at Best Buy. Aside from that outstanding graphics card, a Ryzen 7 4800H means you're not sacrificing your processing power here either, plus there's also 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to cap it all off.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop: $229.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Our Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals kick off today with this almost unbelievable saving on a Lenovo IdeaPad 1. Yes, that $129 saving is in fact more than the actual sales price of this little machine. Of course, it's not a world-beating laptop by any stretch of the imagination, but an AMD A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage will make this machine zip along well enough for the basics.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop: $229.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Our Best Buy Prime Day laptop deals kick off today with this almost unbelievable saving on a Lenovo IdeaPad 1. Yes, that $110 saving is almost more than the actual sales price of this little machine. Of course, it's not a world-beating laptop by any stretch of the imagination, but an AMD A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage will make this machine zip along well enough for the basics.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch laptop: $449 $279.99 at Best Buy

For the money, you'll be hard-pressed to find a laptop that looks, feels, or performs as well as this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 - now receiving a massive $170 saving at Best Buy. It's packed to the brim with recent features, namely a 10th gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - excellent specs for a sub $300 laptop.

HP 14 2-in-1 Chromebook: $629 $499 at Best Buy

This HP Chromebook is a great option if you want versatile laptop capable of zooming through all your browsing and shopping needs for less this week. With an Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, this HP 14 is a departure from the usual sluggish Chromebooks on offer at this price point.

Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 laptop: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

It's almost hard to believe such a sleek, thin, and feature-packed laptop such as the Yoga C740 is going for so cheap right now at Best Buy. With an Intel Core i5-10210U, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and near bezel-less display, this Lenovo performs and looks like a much more premium machine than the price tag would suggest.

Other laptop deals at other retailers

