Flipkart Moto Days sale offers discounts on Moto E4 Plus, Moto X4, and Moto Z2 Play

Flipkart has announced a new sale on Motorola smartphones in partnership with the company. During the Flipkart Moto Days sale, there are going to be deals on three Moto phones across different price ranges, with Flipkart offering discounts up to Rs 5,000. On top of that, there will be additional exchange and credit card exclusive offers.

The Moto Days sale has started on February 22 and will go on up to February 24.

Moto Days sale offer details

The Moto Days sale offers discounts on three phones, namely the Moto E4 Plus, the Moto X4 and the Moto Z2 Play.

Starting off with the Moto E4 Plus, the 3GB variant of the phone is being offered at a discount of Rs 500 – the sale price has been fixed at Rs 9,499, down from the actual price of Rs 9,999.

The next phone in the Moto Days sale is the Moto X4 – Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. After the applying the discount, the 3GB variant of the Moto X4 is available at Rs 18,999, while the 4GB variant is available at Rs 20,999. Keep in mind, the 6GB variant does not come with any special or extra exchange discounts.

Lastly, the Moto Z2 Play is also available and has been marked down for the sale. Flipkart is offering a big discount of Rs 5,000 on the Z2 Play, bringing down its price to Rs 22,999 from its original price of Rs 27,999.

In addition to the product discounts, Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of Rs 2,000 on all the three phones. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can also claim an additional discount of 5 percent when making these purchases.