Flipkart Apple Days: Best deals on Apple products

Ecommerce portal Flipkart has announced the Apple Days sale on its website, offering discounts and cashback offers on various products including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and the Apple Watch Series. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering no cost EMIs on some of the devices.

The Flipkart Apple Days sale began on 12 February and will end on 15 February. Apart from discounts, Flipkart is also offering cashbacks up to Rs 10,000 on Apple products if the customer opts for an EMI option and uses an ICICI bank credit card to complete the transaction. The sale includes the newly launched Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 8.

Best offers on Apple products

Apple iPhone X

The Apple iPhone X 64GB storage variant is currently available at Rs 82,999, after a discount of Rs 6,001. The 128GB storage variant has received a discount of Rs 3,001 and is currently available for Rs 98,999. Apart from the discounts, Flipkart is also providing a cashback of Rs 10,000 on ICICI Bank EMI transactions, bringing down the effective price to Rs 72,999 and Rs 88,999 respectively.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

The Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 66,999, down from its regular price of Rs 73,000 and the iPhone 8 Plus 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 79,999, down from its regular price of Rs 86,000.

Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs 8,000 on ICICI Bank EMI transactions, making the effective price of the two devices Rs 58,999 and Rs 71,999 respectively.

Apple iPhone 8

The Apple iPhone 64GB storage variant has received a discount of Rs 8,001, bringing down its current price to Rs 55,999. The Apple iPhone 8 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 69,499, after a discount of Rs 7,501.

Like the iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone 8 also comes with a cashback of Rs 8,000 on ICICI Bank EMI transactions. After the cashback, the device is available at an effective price of Rs 47,999 and Rs 61,499 respectively for the two variants.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Unlike the other devices, the iPhone 7 Plus has not received any discount. The Apple iPhone 32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants are priced at Rs 56,500, Rs 64,980 and Rs 85,400 respectively.

If customers buy this device on EMI using an ICICI Bank Credit card, they will get a cashback of Rs 4,000, bringing down the effective price of the device to Rs 52,500, Rs 60,980 and Rs 81,400 respectively for the three variants.

Apple iPhone 7

The Apple iPhone 7 32GB storage variant is available for Rs 42,999, after a discount of Rs 6,001. The 128GB and 256GB variants of the iPhone 7 are available for Rs 54,749 and Rs 56,490 respectively.

Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs 4,000 on EMI transactions using ICICI Bank Credit card, bringing down the effective price of the three storage variants to Rs 38,999, Rs 50,749 and Rs 52,490 respectively.

Apple iPhone 6S Plus

The Apple iPhone 6S Plus has received a discount of Rs 9,001 and is available for Rs 39,999. Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs 2,500 on EMI transactions using ICICI Bank credit card, bringing down the effective price to Rs 37,499.

Apple iPhone 6S

It is available for Rs 34,999, down from its original price of Rs 40,000. It is available with a cashback of Rs 2,500 on ICICI Bank EMI transactions, bringing down the effective price to Rs 32,499.

Apple iPhone 6

The Apple iPhone 6 is available for Rs 25,299, down from its regular price of Rs 29,500. Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs 2,500 on EMI transactions using ICICI Bank credit card, bringing down the effective price to Rs 22,799.

Apple iPhone SE

The Apple iPhone SE is available for Rs 19,999, down from its original price of Rs 26,000. It is available with a cashback of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank EMI transactions, bringing down the effective price to Rs 17,999.

Apple MacBook

Apart from the Apple iPhones, Flipkart is also offering a cashback of Rs 6,000 on EMI transactions done using ICICI Bank credit card. The Apple MacBook range is available at a starting price of Rs 57,990 and goes all the way up to Rs 2,12,499.