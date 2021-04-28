Fitbit sale: huge savings on smartwatches for Mother's Day

Amazon has launched a huge sale on Fitbit devices for Mother's Day, with big discounts across the fill range of fitness trackers and smartwatches.

The deals include big savings on the recently released Fitbit Sense, which tracks stress and helps you manage your wellbeing throughout the day, and the Fitbit Versa 3, which is a lightweight and comfortable smartwatch with excellent fitness tracking features and built-in GPS.

These deals are due to end on May 8, or when stock runs out, so it's best to grab them while you can to avoid missing out.

Best Fitbit deal Fitbit Sense: $329.95 $248.95 at Amazon (save $81)

The Fitbit Sense doesn't just track your heart rate, step count, sleep quality and workouts, it can also monitor your stress levels via skin conductivity, and take ECG readings to help detect signs of an irregular heart rhythm that should be investigated by a doctor.

Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $178.95 at Amazon (save $51)

The Fitbit Versa 3 is currently sitting at number one in our roundup of the best Fitbits, and for good reason. This stylish smartwatch features built, in GPS for tracking runs, walks and bike rides, plus contactless payments, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, voice controls and more.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $69.95 at Amazon (save $31)

You can save over £20 off the Fitbit Inspire 2 right now, meaning this smart entry-level fitness tracker is a bargain at a hair under $70. It's one of the best cheap fitness trackers around, and we expect this deal won't last long.

Fitbit Charge 4: $149.95 $98.95 at Amazon (save $51)

If you're starting to get into running, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a great lightweight fitness tracker that should suit you well. Despite its small size, it features built-in GPS, so you can run without carrying your phone. It also tracks heart rate, sleep and steps throughout the day, which you can then check in the Fitbit app.

Fitbit Versa 2: $179.95 $148.95 at Amazon

It's now been superseded by the Fitbit Versa 3, but the Versa 2 is still an excellent smartwatch. It includes contactless payments through Fitbit Pay, heart rate monitoring, activity tracking and app notifications, and is a great deal for Mother's Day.

Fitbit Ace 3: $79.95 $59.95 at Amazon (save $20)

One to keep the kids quiet, rather than for mom herself, the newly launched Fitbit Ace 3 encourages youngsters to get more active with all-day step counts and fun games. This is the first deal we've seen for it, and it's a pretty impressive saving.

