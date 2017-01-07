Fitbit is planning an app store for its wearables

Sounds like there's a load more functionality coming to the fitness tracker on your wrist, as Fitbit's CEO James Park has said he's hoping to bring an app store to his company's line of wearables "as soon as possible".

Park made the announcement during an interview at CES, reports The Verge , and it's possible that some of the software technology Fitbit picked up as part of its acquisition of Pebble is going to find its way into whatever's on the drawing board.

"There are so many different applications [our partners] want to write," said Park , "from fitness-related ones to pill reminder applications. And we don't have the support in place for that right now, or any software infrastructure on our devices to run those apps."

Blaze v2.0?

The news would also suggest Fitbit is keen to make another smartwatch, capable of running these third-party apps. The Fitbit Blaze , launched at last year's CES, has the looks of a smartwatch but doesn't support apps.

Building an app store would also give Fitbit more opportunities in terms of partnering with companies who want to use trackers with their employees - big firms could have their own customized Fitbit app, for example.