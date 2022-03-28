Every movie and TV show coming to HBO Max in April 2022

Audio player loading…

April 2022 is promising to be a busy month for HBO Max. The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service will receive a whole heap of new movies and TV shows in the fourth month of the year. And, as we're such a nice group of people here at TechRadar, we thought we'd round them up for you all.

So, what's new on HBO Max in April 2022? Firstly, two big HBO Max shows in The Flight Attendant and Barry are returning for their second and third seasons respectively. New series in We Own This City and Tokyo Vice, a Tony Hawk documentary, and the return of the Emmy-award winning A Black Lady Sketch Show are also in-bound.

Meanwhile, on the movie front, The Incredible Hulk (somewhat surprisingly, given that other Marvel movies are available on Disney Plus) is coming to HBO Max. The Edward Norton-starring superhero flick joins Death on the Nile – another Disney subsidiary production – in debuting on on Warner Bros' streamer.

But that's not all that's landing on HBO Max in April 2022. There are plenty of other film and TV offerings launching on the streaming service, so read on for a full rundown of every movie and TV show coming to HBO Max as we wave goodbye to March.

HBO Max in April 2022: the highlights

The Incredible Hulk

When to stream it: Friday, April 1

Okay, so it's not the best MCU movie out there – in fact, if you believe IMDb's ratings for every Marvel film to date, it's actually ranked as one of the worst.

But The Incredible Hulk's streaming debut, especially as it's not coming to Disney Plus, is worth talking about. The 2008 Universal Pictures superhero movie joins HBO Max's film roster, which cements the fact that we won't be getting a solo Hulk MCU movie anytime soon. Still, we'll get more of Mark Ruffalo's mean green machine in She-Hulk on Disney Plus later this year.

Starring Edward Norton as Bruce Banner (and his angry alter-ego), The Incredible Hulk sees the famed scientist trying to find a cure to the gamma radiation contaminating his cells, which also happen to be the reason behind his, well, Hulking out. Norton's Banner, though, doesn't have an easy time of trying to cure his ailment – General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross (the late Willian Hurt) and rival scientist Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) – want to track him down for their own nefarious means, inevitably leading to a crunch superhero/supervillain showdown in the film's final act.

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

When to stream it: Tuesday, April 5

Directed by Sam Jones – the creator of the conversational actor 'Off Camera' TV series – Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off offers a warts-and-all look at the legendary skateboarder's eventful life.

The deeply intimate documentary contains never-before-seen archive footage of Hawk's rise through the skateboarding world. Meanwhile, the sports star will reveal more about his private life in interviews specifically conducted for the docufilm, including the sacrifices he had to make, and the physical and mental tolls he's endured, as a result of his undying love for skateboarding. One for any gnarly dudes with a certain affinity for Hawk's legacy to check out.

Tokyo Vice

When to stream it: Thursday, April 7

The world of the Yakuza is brought into stark reality in this TV adaptation of Jake Edelstein's 2009 memoir of the same name.

Set in the late 1990s, Tokyo Vice stars Ansel Elgort (West Side Story, Baby Driver) as Edelstein, a US journalist who relocates to the Japanese capital to join a major newspaper as their first foreign reporter. Taken under the wing of veteran police chief Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe), Edelstein begins to explore the dark and dangerous world of Japanese crime syndicates. But, in an environment where nobody is as they seem, Edelstein must navigate a scene rich with morally gray characters, and where the lines between the law and organized crime become increasingly blurry.

Ordinarily, a crime drama series like this would make for potentially thrilling viewing if it was a work of fiction. But, as a show based on real-life events, Tokyo Vice will subsequently hit harder and feel more suspenseful than normal.

The first three episodes premiere on launch day, with two episodes landing on April 14, two more on April 21, and the series finale on April 28.

The Flight Attendant season 2

When to stream it: Thursday, April 21

Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is back for more murder-filled and semi-comedic capers as The Flight Attendant returns for its second outing on HBO Max.

Following the events of the show's first season, Bowden is living her best sober – emphasis on the sober – life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset. But, when Bowden witnesses a murder during a seemingly routine overseas mission, she finds herself embroiled in yet another thrilling international mystery that may lead her down darker-but-somewhat-funnier paths than before.

Cuoco is joined by fellow series regulars in Zosia Mamet (Annie Mouradian), Griffin Matthews (Shane Evans), and Rosie Perez (Megan Briscoe) among others in the Emmy-nominated show's next outing. Season 2's first two entries launch on premiere day, with two more following on April 28. The season's final four episodes will release weekly after that point.

Barry season 3

When to stream it: Sunday, April 24

If Tokyo Vice is a bit too serious for your crime drama show needs, the return of Bill Hader's Emmy-winning dark comedy crime series may be more to your tastes.

Barry is back for its third season after nearly three years off-screen – and the hitman-turned-actor has plenty to deal with as he looks to leave the world of contract killing behind for good. However, while Barry has largely eliminated the external factors that kept him wrapped up in such a violent occupation, he soon realizes that other forces aren't ready to let him walk away. Can Barry leave his old life behind for good, or will he become entangled in yet more spine-chilling events to come?

Sarah Goldberg (Barry's girlfriend and fellow actor Sally), Stephen Root (Barry's hitman mentor Monroe Fuches), and Cheers' Henry Winkler (Barry's acting teacher Gene Cousineau) are all back for more in season 3. Expect episodes to drop weekly after the third season premiere.

HBO Max in April 2022: all content

Everything coming to HBO Max in April 2022

Barry returns on HBO Max for its third season in April 2022. (Image credit: HBO Max)

Here's every movie and TV show set to land on HBO Max in April 2022:

April 1

10

Annabelle

Armed and Dangerous

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach

Battle Los Angeles

Beetlejuice

Bells Are Ringing

Black Gold

Blood Ties

Boys' Night Out

Brewster McCloud

Brie's Bake Off Challenge

Capote

Captains Courageous

Chicago

Children of the Damned

Czech It Out! (Max Original)

Dances With Wolves

Erased

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History

Five Easy Pieces

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl Most Likely

Graffiti Bridge

Hugo

Insidious

Iron Eagle

Iron Eagle II

Kin

Krull

Larry Crowne

Les Miserables

Limitless

Moon

Moscow on the Hudson

Nobody's Fool

Odd Man Out

On the Waterfront

One True Singer (Max Original)

Only Lovers Left Alive

Original Sin

Peggy Sue Got Married

Point Break

Rain Man

Red

Rendez-Vous

Revolver

Salt

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Sex Drive

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon

Show Boat

Six Degrees of Separation

Slc Punk!

Spartan

Special Agent

Summer of '42

Surf's Up 2: WaveMania

Sweet Bird of Youth

The Asphalt Jungle

The Big Chill

The Big House

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

The Break-Up

The Brothers Solomon

The Chosen

The Freshman

The Heartbreak Kid

The Incredible Hulk

The Informant (Max Original)

The Ladies Man

The Last Airbender

The Last Detail

The Last Dragon

The Raid: Redemption

The Relic

The Secret in Their Eyes

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Thaw aka Odwilz (Max Original)

The Thirteenth Floor

The Toy

The Wackness

Tootsie

Under the Cherry Moon

Universal Soldier: The Return

Vice Versa

Welcome to Collinwood

Who's Harry Crumb?

William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet

Winter Meeting

Wrath of the Titans

April 2

Batwoman season 3

Chad

April 4

The Invisible Pilot (HBO Original)

April 5

Man of Steel

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (HBO Original)

We're the Millers

April 7

Close Enough season 3 (Max Original)

Queen Stars season 1 (Max Original)

Tokyo Vice (Max Original)

Trinity of Shadows season 1 (Max Original)

April 8

A Black Lady Sketch Show season 3 (HBO Original)

Crabs in a Barrel

Mi Casa

The Night House

When You Clean a Stranger's House

April 12

Black Mass

April 14

The Garcias season 1 (Max Original)

Gensan Punch (Max Original)

The Great Pottery Throw Down season 5 (Max Original)

Not So Pretty season 1 (Max Original)

April 17

The House

April 21

Amsterdam season (Max Original)

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners (Max Original)

The Flight Attendant season 2 (Max Original)

April 22

A Tiny Audience season 3 (HBO Original)

Toy Aficiao

April 24

Barry season 3 (HBO Original)

The Baby (HBO Original)

April 25

We Own This City (HBO Original)

April 27

The Survivor (HBO Original)

April 28

Ana Emilia Show, aka Desafio Influencer con Ana Emilia (Max Original)

DoDo season 1 (Max Original)

Lamput seasons 1 to 3

Made for Love season 3 (Max Original)

Up Close with Ana Emilia (Max Original)

The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin season 1 part B (Max Original)

April 29

Snowpiercer season 3

April 30

The Blair Witch Project

House of 1,000 Corpses

The Devil's Rejects