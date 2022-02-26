10 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more in March 2022

Audio player loading…

Spring has, well, officially sprung – in the northern hemisphere, at least. The long, cold winter months (read: hot and tropical if you live in southern climates) are over, but there's still plenty of streaming content on the way for you to enjoy.

March 2022 is looking like an absolutely stacked month, too. From new Netflix movies and returning Prime Video shows, to the first Marvel Phase 4 project of the year and two major Paramount Plus offerings, you'll be spoiled for choice as per usual. Add in a number of Oscar contenders making their way to various streaming platforms, and a new HBO Max show involving Taiki Waititi, too, and it was a struggle to whittle this list down to just 10 entries.

Still, we consider the films and shows listed below to be the best of what's on offer. Here, then, are 10 of the best films and TV series to look out for in March 2022.

West Side Story (Disney Plus)

When to stream it: Wednesday, March 2

Steven Spielberg's remake of the iconic Romeo and Juliet-inspired musical may not have performed well at the global box office in late 2021, but it clearly resonated with some critics and leading industry figures – West Side Story has been nominated for seven Oscars (including Best Picture) and six BAFTAs before this year's ceremonies.

So it must be worth watching, right? In our view, yes. If you're watching it for the first time, you'll likely enjoy the story and songs on offer. Alternatively, if you've already seen the stage play or 1961 film adaptation, you may be interested to see how Spielberg's vision stacks up against its predecessors.

Either way, if you missed its theatrical run, you're in luck. West Side Story is coming to Disney Plus this month, which is perfect timing ahead of the BAFTA and Academy Award ceremonies taking place on March 13 and 27, respectively. Just don't blame us if you get classic musical numbers, including Maria or America, stuck in your head for days on end.

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

When to stream it: Thursday, March 3

Fans of period comedies, Taika Waititi, and pirates, rejoice! Our Flag Means Death, a new comedy series from David Jenkins (People of Earth) and executively produced by Waititi, is here to cure your winter (or summer) blues with a huge helping of humor and swashbuckling on the high seas.

Set in the 18th century, Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the seafaring adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a gentleman-turned-pirate who struggles to earn the respect of his crew. When Bonnet's entourage runs into the legendary pirate known as Blackbeard (Waititi), though, comedy capers and misadventures quickly ensue.

With a supporting cast including Leslie Jones, Rory Kinnear, Samson Kayo, and Ewen Bremner, comedy fans (and those of Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder's director) will certainly want to check this out on HBO Max. Unfortunately, there's currently no launch date or streaming platform news concerning its UK release.

Picard season 2 (Paramount Plus)

When to stream it: Thursday, March 3

After a new two-year wait, the next instalment in Jean-Luc Picard's latest Star Trek adventure arrives on Paramount Plus in early March.

Set after the events of its first season, Picard season 2 sees the legendary starship captain lead his crew on a journey where, well, a fair few men have boldly gone before: into the past. Facing a race against the clock to ensure the galaxy's survival, Picard must enlist the help of old and new allies in yet another time-bending adventure.

Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan, Annie Wersching's Borg Queen, and John de Lancie's Q are just a few of the beloved Star Trek characters returning for Picard season 2. There'll be plenty for nostalgic fans to wrap their eyes around, then. Season 2 will also premiere in the UK on Prime Video on Friday, March 4.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical (Prime Video)

When to stream it: Friday, March 4

The Boys season 3 won't be with us until June, but fans of Prime Video's R-rated, satirical superhero show have some new content to tide them over until then.

Set in The Boys universe, The Boys Presents: Diabolical is an animated anthology series, comprising eight original and standalone tales, that fleshes out the world inhabited by Billy, Hughie, Homelander and company.

Diabolical will follow new and returning characters whose lives are impacted by Compound V – the substance that grants superpowers to any individual who consumes it – in a wide variety of animation styles.

At just 10 minutes apiece, Diabolical's octet of tales can be binged in one sitting, and contain as much humor, gory action, and heart as its live-action and graphic novel counterparts. Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty), Don Cheadle (various Marvel projects), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds), and The Boys' comics co-creator Garth Ennis are just some of those involved in this hugely collaborative project.

Dune (HBO Max)

When to stream it: Thursday, March 10

It was previously available to stream on HBO Max last October (for 28 days, anyway) as part of Warner Bros' 2021 day and date release schedule. But, after receiving 10 nominations ahead of this year's Oscars, Denis Villeneuve's Dune returns for another stint on WarnerMedia's streaming service. You know, in case you missed it in late 2021, or simply want to watch it for the fifth time.

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalament) as he and his family relocate to Arrakis, a desert planet that's the only source of the invaluable substance known as 'spice', at the Galactic Emperor's request. Events that follow will test Paul's endurance and survival skills, and eventually lead him to encountering the Fremen, Arrakis' native population. Among them is Chani (Zendaya), a mysterious woman who Paul has dreamed of.

In our review, we called Dune "an absorbing and striking sci-fi epic" whose runtime was a bit too long for our liking. You can read more on how Dune's production team brought the film to life in an exclusive chat with TechRadar here.

Turning Red (Disney Plus)

When to stream it: Friday, March 11

The arrival of a new Pixar movie is always something worth heralding – and Turning Red is no different.

Pixar's latest animated feature follows Meilin 'Mei' Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a confident-but-nerdy teenage girl who, after one fateful night, uncontrollably turns into a giant Red Panda whenever she experiences strong emotions. With her loyalties torn between her devotion to her Chinese-Canadian heritage (read: her mother) and wanting to become more independent, Mei must navigate the tricky life chapter known as puberty while trying to solve the mystery behind her irrepressible transformation.

Billed as a 'tween fever dream' fantasy coming-of-age tale, Turning Red fuses Western-style animation with anime influences to deliver a striking and original aesthetic that's sure to set it apart from other Pixar productions. Like Soul, Onward, and Luca before it, Turning Red will be a Disney Plus exclusive.

Look out for our review and chat with Turning Red's director and producer, which is coming soon.

The Adam Project (Netflix)

When to stream it: Friday, March 11

Following their successful partnership on Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds (Red Notice, Deadpool) and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) reunite in this Netflix sci-fi film that places the notion of time travel paradoxes at the center of its story.

Reynolds plays Adam Reed, a mid-2050s fighter pilot who travels back to the year 2022 on a supposedly secret mission. Here, Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self (played by newcomer Walker Scobell) and his late father (Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo) to save the world, presumably while evading any fellow time travelers sent to stop him from doing so.

We don't expect The Adam Project to reinvent the time travel genre and, based on its trailer, it's sure to contain a fair few sci-fi tropes. But, with a charismatic lead in Reynolds and a strong supporting cast (Scobell looks like a future star in the making), it should delight fans who want something easy and fun to watch.

Halo: The TV series (Paramount Plus)

When to stream it: Thursday, March 24

After spending years in development hell, which included multiple changes among its crew and the need to find a new streaming platform home, the Halo TV show is finally set to launch on Paramount Plus.

Set in Halo's Silver Timeline – a reality that runs parallel to the iconic videogame series' main storyline – Paramount's live-action adaptation will retell the story of Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and humanity's war with the Covenant through a new lens. It'll contain plenty of Halo canon, however, so the TV series won't stray too far from what diehard fans have come to love about the sci-fi franchise. Given the fan reception to the new design for Master Chief's AI companion Cortana, though, there are bound to be things that don't sit right with Halo's fanbase. Still, it'll be interesting to see how the TV show compares (and differs) from the source material.

Like Our Flag Means Death, there's no word on when Halo's TV adaptation will be available to stream in the UK. Paramount Plus is set to arrive on British shores this summer, so UK viewers may have to wait to catch it, unless Prime Video, Sky, or Now TV come to the rescue.

Bridgerton season 2 (Netflix)

When to stream it: Friday, March 25

Up until Squid Game's unparalleled success in 2021, Bridgerton season 1 was Netflix's most-watched original series. That shouldn't have come as much of a surprise, mind you, given its soapy drama, fantastical costume and set designs, and steamy sex scenes.

With season 2 set to debut in late March, Bridgerton will be gunning to reclaim its crown from its Netflix sibling. The show's second outing is sure to be based on the next novel in Julia Quinn's romance series – i.e. The Viscount Who Loved Me. But, judging by its teaser trailer, we expect some creative liberties have been taken to differentiate it from the source material.

With Regé-Jean Page's fan favorite character Sam Basset not set to return, though, it's unclear if Bridgerton season 2 will hold the same allure as its predecessor. Still, we suspect it might do, so don't be alarmed if Bridgerton rockets to the top of the Netflix streaming charts soon.

Moon Knight (Disney Plus)

When to stream it: Wednesday, March 30

Spider-Man: No Way Home was only released last December, but it's felt like a very long wait for the next Marvel production to arrive. That lull is due to end just before March concludes, though, with the highly-anticipated Moon Knight set to debut on Disney Plus.

The latest MCU TV show stars the award-winning Oscar Isaac (Star Wars, X-Men) as Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop employee with dissociative identity disorder (DID). Plagued by dreams and visions of supposedly other lives he's lived, Grant is drawn into a deadly mystery surrounding Egyptian mythology and superpowered beings – one of which, the anti-hero known as Moon Knight, is one of Grant's alter-egos.

Isaac is joined by fellow award-winning actor Ethan Hawke as the mysterious Arthur Harrow in a show that's billed as pushing the MCU's semi-family friendly tone to its limit. Expect this one to make a big splash. And check out our trailer breakdown article while you're here, too.