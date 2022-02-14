Tongues are wagging in Bridgerton's season two trailer

Audio player loading…

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the season two of Bridgerton. The hit drama debuted at the end of 2020 and quickly established itself as Netflix's then biggest-ever show, ensuring that a second season was swiftly ordered.

The show is based on the bestselling series of novels by Julia Quinn, and follows the Bridgerton siblings – Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth – as they navigate the Regency era London in search of love and the approval of a viciously gossiping society.

The lives and loves of the siblings, and of others, are chronicled by a scandalous newsletter columnist known as Lady Whistledown, who makes it her business to know everyone's secrets.

The show's first season largely followed Daphne Bridgerton, and the ups and downs of her courtship with Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, but for the second season the focus will be on Anthony.

The shift in action has led to departure of the show's breakout star. While Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne, is back, Regé-Jean Page, who played her husband, has departed.

As you can tell from the trailer, Daphne might be happily married, but the drama is only just beginning...

The series will return to Netflix on March 25. Although it's not confirmed as yet, it's expected that season two will consist of eight episodes, as showrunner Shonda Rhimes has discussed working in blocks of eight for each season of the show.

Which cast members are returning for Bridgerton season two?

Most of the cast from the show's first run are back. Nicola Coughlan returns as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise and Luke Newton as Colin. Luke Thompson will again play Benedict, and Ruth Gemmell will again play the family’s widowed matriarch Lady Violet.

Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston and Florence Hunt all return as the young Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth Bridgerton while Phoebe Dynevor will reprise her role as Daphne, although the character will have a smaller role as the focus moves onto Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony.

There are some new additions too. Anthony Bridgerton's key love interest will be Kate Sharma, who will be played by Sex Education's Simone Ashley. She's described as the headstrong and smart older sister to Edwina, who in turn will be portrayed by Charithra Chandran, while Shelley Conn will play their mother, Mary.

Calam Lynch will reportedly make his introduction as Theo Sharpe in season 2, and Rupert Young is joining the show as Jack.

Will there be more seasons of Bridgerton?

Absolutely. Given the huge success of the first season, Netflix took the unusual step of confirming a third and fourth season not long after it announced a second run. Chris Van Dusen, who has served as showrunner on the first and upcoming season, confirmed the news.

More #Bridgerton love coming to this room soon! Renewed for Seasons 3 AND 4! I’ve poured every ounce of myself into creating this show and the way the world continues to embrace it continues to AMAZE ME. Thank you @netflix 🎉 #BridgertonS3 #BridgertonS4 #ComingSoon #Surreal 💫🐝 pic.twitter.com/qssxTo1bLpApril 13, 2021 See more

But there's no plans to stop at four seasons – a prequel following the early life of eccentric Queen Charlotte is already in development, and Shonda Rhimes has made it clear she's planning for a full eight seasons, even if Netflix haven't signed off on it quite yet.

Rhimes told Ad Week: "We went in very clearly saying that there are eight books, so there are going to be eight seasons. And part of the adjustment at Netflix is this idea that that’s not how they do things.



"I would go, 'So, we’re just going to make eight seasons of this.' To me, eight seasons of eight episodes doesn’t sound like a lot. That’s not even a year of episodes of [when I had three] ABC shows! But that’s just not how they lay things out."