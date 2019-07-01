Even more AMD Navi graphics cards leak ahead of official release

AMD has only announced two Navi graphics cards so far, but Sapphire, a popular aftermarket graphics card manufacturer, has registered trademarks for a bunch of new graphics cards. This includes the AMD Radeon RX 5950 and AMD Radeon RX 5900 – according to a tweet from hardware leaker Komachi, spotted by Videocardz.

We already know that the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT and AMD Radeon RX 5700 are coming out on July 7, but the rest of the AMD Navi lineup may have finally leaked out.

[EEC] Sapphire RX 5900/5800/5700/5600/5500 Series (also RX 590XT). https://t.co/8ejyYLmiaX pic.twitter.com/YmvKttXfgJJune 26, 2019

This registration lists more than a dozen new graphics cards, so it's unlikely that they will all actually see the light of day, so this could just be Sapphire covering itself in case of any new graphics processor (GPU) announcements.

That doesn't mean that none of these listed GPUs will make it to market, however. We've already heard some rumors that AMD would launch up to five Navi graphics cards, with some more powerful GPUs coming out in 2020. So, some of these leaked model names may apply to new chips – likely the AMD Radeon RX 5800 or AMD Radeon RX 5900.

The upcoming Radeon RX 5700XT and RX 5700 are supposed to compete against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2060, so it would be nice to see more high-end SKUs potentially taking on the Geforce RTX 2080 Ti. Either way, we won't know for sure until AMD decides to share.

Catch up on all the Nvidia Super RTX rumors

Via Wccftech