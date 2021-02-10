Early Presidents' Day sale at Amazon: get a 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $449.99

The highly anticipated Presidents' Day sales event is a fantastic opportunity to find incredible deals on 4K TVs, and we've spotted an epic bargain at Amazon. Right now, you can get this Insignia 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $449.99 (was $549.99). That's a massive $100 discount and a fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV with the Fire TV experience built-in.

Presidents' Day TV deal

Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Get the 2020 Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99. This smart set comes with the Fire TV experience and a voice remote with Alexa so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

View Deal

You can shop more Presidents' Day TV deals from Amazon below, each of which includes the Fire TV experience. This allows you to stream content from your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more.

The Fire TVs also feature a voice remote with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices. You can also shop more offers with our guide to the best Presidents' Day sales from retailers like Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's, and more.

More Presidents' Day TV sales from Amazon

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a smaller set, Amazon has this 43-inch 4K TV from Insignia, with $40 off the RRP for this 43-inch 4K TV. It also comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for a mid-size TV, this Insignia 50-inch set is a great option and priced at just $299.99. The 4K TV allows you to stream high-definition content, and you can control your TV using just your voice with the handy Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $429.99 $329.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - A fantastic TV deal, you can pick up this 55-inch 4K TV for just $329.99 at Amazon. The Insignia set has the Fire experience built in so you can stream your favorite apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Get the 2020 Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99. This smart set comes with the Fire TV experience and a voice remote with Alexa so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

View Deal

More Presidents' Day sales

Looking for more Fire TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

You can see more bargains with our roundup of the best Presidents' Day TV sales and the best cheap TV deals that are currently available.



You can also see the best Presidents' Day mattress sales and the best Presidents' Day laptop sales.