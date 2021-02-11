Home Depot Presidents' Day sale 2021: the best deals on appliances, tools, & more

The highly anticipated Home Depot Presidents' Day sale is live with fantastic deals on everything from appliances, tools, and furniture to decor, mattresses, outdoor items, and more. To help you sort through the maze of offers, we've rounded up the best deals from the Home Depot Presidents' Day sale just below.



Presidents' Day discounts typically focus on home items, which is Home Depot's bread and butter, and - why its annual holiday sale is so popular. Whether you're looking to save on major appliances like refrigerators or washing machines or smaller kitchen appliances like air fryers and coffee makers, or interested in outdoor items like patio furniture and lawnmowers - Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale has you covered.



See our top picks from Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale below, and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be updating it will all the best bargains throughout the holiday weekend. If you're interested in other offers, make sure to check out our main Presidents' Day sales for deals on TVs, mattresses, laptops, and more.

The best Home Depot Presidents' Day sales

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: appliance deals

Home Depot | Save up to $500 on major appliances

The headline deal from Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale, you can save up to $500 on major appliances, which include refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, and more. You'll find some of the best savings from brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.

Home Depot | Take up to 20% off small appliances

You can score up to 20% off small appliances, which include air fryers, coffee makers, toasters, and blenders from brands like Keurig, KitchenAid, Vitamix, Cuisinart, and more.

Home Depot | Save up to $100 on robot and upright vacuums

Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale includes huge savings on a wide range of vacuums which include robot, upright, and cordless from top brands like Dyson, Shark, Hoover, and Samsung.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: Furniture deals

Home Depot | 30% off furniture, mattresses, and decor

You can score massive savings on furniture, mattresses, and decor at Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale. You can save up to $800 on couches, mattresses, beds, dining room tables, recliners, and more.

Home Depot | Save up to 40% off patio furniture

Get a head start on your dream patio with Home Depot's patio furniture sale, which includes up to 40% off chairs, umbrellas, dining furniture, fire pits, decor, and more.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: Tool deals

Home Depot | Up to 40% off select tools and accessories

You can save up to 40% on everything from saws to drills at Home Depot right now. With big-name brands like Dewalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee getting in on the action, there are some particularly impressive savings up for grabs right now.

