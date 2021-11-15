Early Black Friday headphones deal: grab these audiophile cans at their lowest price

If you're looking for a fantastic pair of reference headphones, but don't want to pay a fortune for them, these early Black Friday deals could be the perfect way to save money on your next audiophile cans.
In the US, Amazon has slashed the price of the Philips Fidelio X3 over-ear headphones from $349 to $199, saving you $150 and bringing the headphones down to their lowest ever price.
You can also save on the Fidelio X3 in the UK, where Amazon has reduced them from £299.99 to £183.53 – not quite the lowest price we've seen, but still a substantial saving of over £111. (Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
These discounts are just the latest in a huge wave of excellent early Black Friday headphones deals from Amazon - and while we'd normally recommend waiting until November 26 to see if the Philips Fidelio X3 will drop any lower in price, these deals (particularly in the US) are well worth snapping up now.
Today's best early Black Friday headphones deals
Philips Fidelio X3 headphones:
$349 $199 at Amazon
Save $150 - As an alternative to more expensive open-back headphones out there, the Philips Fidelio X3 combine impeccable sound quality with a comfortable and durable design. This deal brings them to their lowest ever price.
Philips Fidelio X3 headphones:
£299.99 £188.53 at Amazon
Save £111 - These open-back headphones deliver an incredible audio performance combined with a comfortable design. While this isn't quite the lowest price we've seen for the Fidelio X3, it's pretty close.
The Philips Fidelio X3 are an excellent pair of open-back headphones for first-time critical listeners, as well as seasoned audiophiles constantly chasing that perfect sound.
They offer a robust, full mid-range and low-end sound with vibrant treble that can feel a bit over-excited at times, but nonetheless sounds warm and rich.
While the open-back design means these headphones aren't suitable for using while commuting (unless you want everyone to hear what you're listening to), a modern design with plush felt padding makes the Fidelio X3 comfortable to wear for long periods of time.
Similarly, there's no wireless connectivity here, as these headphones are designed for listening at home. However, you still have lots of connection options, with two left-right jacks that can either be connected to an unbalanced 3.5mm auxiliary cable or a 2.5mm balanced connection, as well as a standard 1/4-inch-to-3.5mm adapter if you plan on connecting these directly to a record player or AV receiver.
If you’re shopping for your first pair of open-back headphones, the Fidelio X3 are a great pick – they offer the soundstage and build quality shared by many of the top cans in the world, but their lower price (now lower than ever before thanks to these deals) makes them much more affordable.
More Philips Fidelio X3 deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Philips Fidelio X3 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
