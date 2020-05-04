$300 off an Asus ROG Zephyrus is our best cheap gaming laptop deal of the week

Gamers rejoice, the latest cheap gaming laptop deal from Best Buy means you can get a fully specced out Asus Zephyrus G laptop for just $899.99 (was $1,199.99) right now.

Featuring AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor and Geforce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics card, this is easily one of the most powerful machines you can buy for under a grand this week. With 16GB of RAM and a massive 512GB SSD, this Asus certainly doesn't disappoint in the memory department either, with enough room to store more than a couple of modern games at once and handle intensive multitasking to boot.

Performance-wise, you're looking at a great gaming laptop deal that will be able to handle most modern games at 1080p at fairly high settings and with decent framerates. It should also be able to handle most of the games coming out in the foreseeable future, so if you're in it for the long haul, know you're getting good value for the money here.

So, If you've been going stir crazy with the cabin fever and are in need of a cheap gaming laptop deals fix, then look no further than this excellent value Asus Zephyrus at Best Buy.

The best gaming laptop deal at Best Buy today

Asus Zephyrus 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 and pick up one of the most powerful laptops you can buy for under a grand this week at Best Buy. With an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor, Geforce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a massive 512GB SSD, this is one extremely capable machine that will blaze through most new games at 1080p.

