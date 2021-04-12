DJI announces major launch event, is it for the DJI Air 2S?

The rumored DJI Air 2S drone may have just taken a step closer to reality, with DJI announcing a big new launch event for this week.

The event, which will take place on April 15 at 9am EDT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST, isn't explicitly for the DJI Air 2S, with the tagline merely saying that we should "get ready for the One".

But assuming DJI hasn't made a sequel to The Matrix, it seems likely to be for the heavily rumored mid-range drone, which recently appeared in a Best Buy leak.

The event invite (below) doesn't give a lot away, other than including several hints on the theme of travel and showing the product's launch date on a Nixie tube clock.

Perhaps the biggest hint that it's for the DJI Air 2S, though, is that tagline. As we saw in the Best Buy leak this weekend, the drone is expected to have a 1-inch sensor – which could well be what 'the One' references are about.

Given the DJI Air 2S is expected to be the successor to the DJI Mavic Air 2, a model that sits at number one in our guide to the best drones, that tagline is also pretty fitting – if the rumors about its features are true, it could be the most popular drone launch of the year.

(Image credit: DJI)

What to expect

So what exactly are we expecting from DJI's launch on April 15? If it is indeed for the DJI Air 2S, then we'll see the arrival of a flying camera that could mix the features of DJI's high-end and mid-range drones.

The DJI Mavic Air 2, which appears to share a very similar design to the DJI Air 2S based on recent leaks, is capable of taking excellent 4K video and stills. But its sensor is a 1/2-inch affair, which is much smaller than the rumored 1-Inch CMOS chip in the Air 2S.

If the Air 2S does have a 1-inch sensor, as the launch invite hints at, then it could match the dynamic range and low-light video powers of the impressive DJI Mavic 2 Pro.

On the downside, this may well raise its price tag in comparison to the DJI Mavic Air 2. The recent Best Buy leak suggested that the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo bundle (which includes extras like quiet propellors and two spare batteries) will cost $1,299 (around £950 / AU$1,700), which is significantly more than the Mavic Air 2's equivalent bundle (which you can buy for $988 / £949 / AU$1,899).

Still, the promise of a 1-inch sensor and other new treats may well justify that price boost – and we'll likely find out for sure very soon on April 15.