Destiny 2 doesn't work on AMD Ryzen 3000 processors

If you just dropped a huge wad of cash on the new AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, and were wondering why Destiny 2 doesn't launch, you're not alone – Destiny 2 simply will not work on AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation processors.

This news comes as a bunch of AMD Ryzen 3000 early adopters took to the Destiny 2 forums and subreddit to complain that the MMO shooter just won't work on the latest and greatest AMD processors.

Apparently, if you have something like the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X installed, and try to run the game, it will hang in the background, taking up between 8-10% of your CPU and a small amount of RAM, but never fully launch. The only workaround right now is to slot in your Ryzen 2nd Generation processor (if you have one lying around).

Hopefully, this issue won't persist for too long, as in one of the forum posts a Bungie community manager has said the issue has been escalated. No ETA was given as to when we can expect a fix to this issue, but we're sure it will get fixed soon.

A stick in the wheel

In our review of the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, we were blown away by the raw power on offer. In many ways AMD's Zen 2 processors really are taking the world by storm. Unfortunately, these kinds of problems have a tendency to pop up on new PC hardware.

We know that we ran into this problem in our testing, but thought it was a more isolated incident. All anyone can do in the interim is wait for Bungie to put out a patch that will let the game run on AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation hardware.

Destiny 2 is one of the most popular PC games on the market, and in our experience is one of the smoothest PC ports of a console game in recent memory.

Fortunately, because the AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation processors come with Xbox Games Pass for PC, new buyers should have plenty of games to play while waiting to get their Destiny 2 fix.