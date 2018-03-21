Dell’s revamped XPS 13 ultrabook is already discounted in Australia

The Dell XPS 13 has been spearheading our list of the best laptops for a few years now and we don’t see that changing any time soon, especially since Dell has revised its powerhouse of an ultrabook.

The latest version of the XPS 13 is slimmer and comes with plenty of grunt under the hood; it’s the first significant redesign in almost four years.

Following in the footsteps of Apple's MacBook Pro, Dell has ditched the Type-A USB ports for three Type-Cs, two of which are Thunderbolt 3 compatible. The slimmed-down version means the SD card reader has disappeared, being replaced by a microSD card reader, but the 3.5mm headphone jack is still around.

The internals have been upgraded to the latest 8th-generation Core i5 and i7 processors, giving it a performance boost of 15-30% across the board.

Save on the best

And this better and more beautiful 2018 version of the XPS 13 is already discounted on the manufacturer’s website, with all models on sale at 15% off.

Dell XPS 13 Core i5 models

8GB RAM / 256GB SSD in silver for $1,784 (usually $2,099)

for $1,784 (usually $2,099) 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD in rose gold for $1,784 (usually $2,099)

Dell XPS 13 Core i7 models

