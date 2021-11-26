Cyber Monday deals confirmed: Target offers sales on AirPods, LG TV and PlayStation games

Tired of all the turkey and yearning for the sweet moment that your laptop's clock turns to midnight on Monday? You're a Cyber Monday deals junkie, friend - and you'll love what Target's just announced.

The brand is going to have an additional sale, starting Sunday, that runs on top of Target's current week-long Holiday Best deals.

What's coming next week, I hear you ask? You want me to tell you? Yes you do... and you want me to stop teasing it out, and just get to the sweet deals.

Well, of the offers listed below, we're most curious about the Apple Watch and AirPods deals - will they crunch past the $219 for the Apple Watch SE? Will they outstrip the $159 for the AirPods Pro?

We're about to get to Cyber Monday game time, and we're all for it.

Sales starting Sunday and going into Monday

Up to 60% on videogames for Nintendo, Xbox or PlayStation

Up to 50% on headphones from Bose, Beats and more

Up to 25% on TVs from LG, Samsung, Vizio and more

Apple offers with savings up to $60 on Apple Watch and AirPods

Up to 50% off select home furniture

Up to 40% off select bedding and bath

30% off select apparel and accessories

Offers available on Monday

25% off select beauty and cosmetics

25% off select vitamins and nutrition items, vaporizers and humidifiers, and essential oils and diffusers

Extra 15% off small appliances

The current best 'Cyber Monday deals'

We're using inverted commas because until Cyber Monday lands, we can't say that anything is a Cyber Monday deal. But we're pretty confident these deals aren't going to go anywhere come the first day of next week.

1. Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 1. Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Our favorite Black Friday device deal is a massive 40% discount on the best-selling Echo Dot. That brings Amazon's latest smart speaker down to just $29.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price and a fantastic deal for the Alexa-enabled speaker. Note: The Amazon Echo Dot is on backorder until January now due to popularity, but you can still buy it at this price for delivery in January.

$129.99 2. Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2: $129.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – In our full review, we described this tiny dash cam as the 'definition of set-it-and-forget-it' tech. It's a refreshingly simple choice, thanks to its magnetic mounting system, and also boasts Full HD video, voice controls and a decent smartphone app. And it now offers even better value in this 15% off deal.

3. Best Buy: smart TVs from $99.99 3. Best Buy: smart TVs from $99.99

Save up to $1,000 - Best Buy has an enormous TV sale, with hundreds of smart TVs starting from as low as $99.99. The cheapest ones are usually 720p and in smaller sizes - good for in the kitchen, or a kid's room. But there are also record-low prices and in some cases up to $1,000 off higher-end sets from Samsung, Sony, and other big-name brands.

Hulu 4. Hulu: Up to a year | $6.99 $0.99 per month

Save 85% - This is a jaw-dropping discount from streaming service Hulu. Sign up now and you can get as much as a year of original programming and box sets for a mere 99 cents per month. Cancel when you wish, or stay for 12 months to watch the likes of The Handmaid's Tale, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, Seinfeld, Adventure Time, Rick and Morty, and many, many more.

5. Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender: $31 5. Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender: $31 $15 at Walmart

Save $16 - A blender for $15? Yes, please! Walmart's Black Friday sale has a massive 50% discount on the top-rated Magic Bullet - a personal blender that's ideal for anyone trying to portion soups, smoothies, and more. Simply load up the cup, attach the blades, and twist to operate for super quick blends.

6. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $299.99 6. iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $299.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Save $125 - Roomba robot vacuums are one of the most popular Black Friday deals, and Amazon has just dropped a further $25 discount on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 692. That brings the price down to just $174.99, which is a fantastic deal for a robot vacuum and the lowest price we've ever seen.

Lifestraw Filter 7. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: $29.95 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $16.96 - The LifeStraw personal water filter was all the rage at last year's Black Friday sale, and Amazon has the life-saving device in stock and on sale right now for just $17.47. The personal water filter removes bacteria, parasites, and microplastics, making it the perfect gadget to take hiking, camping, or traveling.

8. Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum: $499.99 8. Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum: $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: Pet owners, rejoice – the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal vacuum is now 20% off for Black Friday. It features three cleaning modes, up to 60 minutes of run time, and four attachments that'll help you remove pet hair from the floor and upholstery.