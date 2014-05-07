TechRadar Tip Off: Save 65% on a Lenovo ThinkPad Laptop or $50 on a Dell Inspiron 15

If you're in the market for a new laptop for work or play then today's your lucky day.

First up is the big sale over at Woot! on Lenovo Thinkpad notebooks. Remember that $2,000 X1-Carbon laptop we reviewed? It's on sale today for $999.99!

Are you still undecided about saving $1,000? Here's an excerpt from our review:

"The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has one of the most attractive design IDs I've ever seen on a business laptop. Save for omitting an SD card reader, Lenovo has made very few compromises in crafting a sleek, light laptop. From its soft touch carbon fiber frame to its fingerprint sensor squeezed onto the right of the keyboard deck and its power-packed internals, you won't be wanting for much more out of this machine."

With great power comes great responsibility

Is the ThinkPad a little out of your league? Consider picking up a Windows 7 Laptop over at Best Buy this week starting at $349. Sure they may not sport the same Intel i5 processor as the ThinkPad, but $349 gets you a travel-capable Windows 7 machine for less than the cost of an Xbox One.