Vizio announces Windows 8 all-in-one PC and notebook lineup

While tablets are getting the most attention leading up to the launch of Windows 8, Vizio revealed its holiday lineup of all-in-one desktop PCs and notebooks built for Microsoft's new OS.

Vizio's lineup starts with 24-inch and 27-inch all-in-one desktop PCs, which will be available in models with both a standard screen and a capacitive touchscreen capable of registering up to 10 fingers simultaneously.

The 24-inch PC features a 2.4GHz Intel Core i3 Ivy Bridge processor, 4GB of RAM, a 500GB hard drive, an integrated Intel HD 4000 GPU, 2 HDMI in ports, and 4 USB 3.0 ports.

The 27-inch model upgrades to quad 2.4GHz Intel Core i7 Ivy Bridge CPUs, 8GB of RAM, a 1GB NVIDIA GeForce GT 640M LE graphics card, and an additional 32GB SSD in addition to the 1TB hard drive to cache frequently used files for faster performance.

Both PCs offer a display resolution up to 1920x1080, and feature a 2.1 sound system with included subwoofer. They also include a multi-touch touchpad rather than a typical mouse, allowing for gesture controls to take advantage of the new Windows 8 UI.

Vizio's second laptop line

Vizio will also introduce two new 14-inch and 15.6-inch Thin + Light ultrabooks and a new 15.6-inch notebook for Windows 8 later this year.

Unlike the all-in-one PCs, the new line of laptops don't feature touch displays, but they will have enhanced multi-gesture touchpads.

In terms of specs the models are similar to Vizio's existing laptops, with the 14-inch and 15.6-inch ultrabooks sporting Intel Core i5 and i7 Ivy Bridge CPUs respectively in a compact frame weighing under 3.9 pounds.

The 15.6-inch notebook aims to be more of a desktop replacement, equipped with a quad 2.3GHz i7 processor and specs otherwise identical to the company's new 27-inch desktop PC.

All of the systems will be available in time for the holiday season, though Vizio didn't provide an exact release date.

Those in the market for a new desktop can pick up the 24-inch touch PC starting at $999 and 27-inch model starting at $1,539. The 14-inch and 15.6-inch Thin + Lights will start at $849 and $899 respectively, while the 15.6-inch notebook will run for $1,199.

