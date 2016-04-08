Grab a 960GB SanDisk SSD for just £160 right now

Amazon has been introducing its new PC Gaming Store with a round of hardware deals this week and for today only you can pick up a SanDisk Ultra II 960GB SSD for just £159.99.

That's one of the best SSD deals we've seen in a long time, with a hefty saving of £40 compared to the cheapest price you can pick it up for at other PC hardware retailers.

SanDisk is a well-known name in solid state drives with a great reputation. And it's got good form on reliability and robustness too, with its Ultra Plus range containing the most consistent SSDs we've ever tested.

The Ultra II is a standard 2.5-inch SSD, running on the SATA 6Gbps interface. And with its rated 550MB read and 500MB write speeds that means it's capable of performing about as fast as the these sorts of drive are able to.

You need to stretch to an expensive PCIe drive if you really want to go much faster.

This 960GB version is running an eight-channel Marvell 88SS9189 controller so won't suffer the SandForce woes you might have experienced with old SSDs and their inability to cope with incompressible file formats like media content.

And with a full 960GB of solid state storage there's a whole lot of space to pack in your favourite apps and games.

This great SSD deal runs out at midnight so get in quick to bag yourself a terabyte-class drive right now.