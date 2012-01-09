Belkin Thunderbolt Express Dock previewed

Belkin has detailed its new Thunderbolt Express Dock, which brings next-gen connectivity to the current generation of super-slim, port-shy Ultrabooks and MacBook Airs.

The new dock, which will be on show at CES 2012, features a plethora of ports to give easy access to loads of peripherals with one cable.

This means users can connect up USB devices, transfer high volumes of data and connect to online content at the same speeds offered by gigabit Ethernet.

The Thunderbolt Express Dock includes three USB 2.0 ports, one Firewire 800 port, one HDMI port, one 3.5mm Audio port, one gigabit Ethernet port and two Thunderbolt ports (one upstream and one downstream) for connecting up multiple Thunderbolt devices too, with 10Gbps bi-directional data transfer rates.

"People purchase the MacBook Air and Ultrabook for ultimate portability, but constantly plugging-in and unplugging numerous cable-connected peripherals is an annoying and time consuming ordeal," said Martin Avilla, general manager of Belkin's Core Business Unit.

"The Thunderbolt Express Dock provides a much-needed solution that creates a cleaner, faster, more productive workspace and reliable connectivity to desktop devices and the Internet."

The Belkin Thunderbolt Express Dock release date has been set for Autumn 2012 across Europe, with pricing to be decided in the second half of the year.