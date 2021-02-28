Chelsea vs Man United live stream: how to watch the Premier League match anywhere

Unbeaten since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, the new German boss now faces his sternest EPL test since arriving in West London. In his eight matches in charge since replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge hot seat, Tuchel has bolstered the Blues backline, with his defense keeping six clean sheets since his arrival. Read on to find out how to live stream Chelsea vs Manchester United, no matter where you are in the world right now.

The new-look Pensioners came through the first proper top-tier test of the new regime with flying colours in midweek, earning a confidence-boosting 1-0 win in the Champions League away to La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. But they now face a test of a very different kind as they go head-to-head with domestic top four rivals Man United.

Ole Gunnar Solskajaer's men remain in second in the table. Currently unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and will be desperate to keep up their winning ways here and stay in touch with their rampant league-leading neighbours Man City.

Despite being 4-0 up from the first leg, United somewhat surprisingly opted to field a fairly strong starting line-up in their midweek goalless Champions League draw at home to Real Sociedad, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes involved.

With the explosive trio of Maruc Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani all set to start, can Tuchel's lock tight defence hold up? There's only one way to find out. Here's how to get a Chelsea vs Man United live stream and watch all the Premier League from anywhere today.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man United from outside your country

If this match clashes with your holiday abroad, or you just can't make it to your living room when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Chelsea vs Man United live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch the Premier League from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Chelsea vs Man United: live stream the Premier League match in the UK

This huge match will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports on the Premier League and Main Event channels. The game will kick-off at a fan-free Stamford Bridge at 4.30pm GMT, with coverage starting 30 minutes earlier. But if you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man United: live stream EPL soccer in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is where you can tune into Chelsea vs Man United, with the game kicking off at 11.30am ET/8.30am PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Peacock Premium replaces NBC Sports Gold as NBC's Premier League streaming option for the new season, while games that are aired on linear TV can also be watched affordably without cable - courtesy of great value over-the-top streaming service Sling, and better still there's a FREE trial option. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Chelsea vs Man United live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including Chelsea vs Man United, with kick-off scheduled for 11.30pm ET/8.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Signing up is also really easy, with DAZN accepting internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience.

How to watch a Chelsea vs Man United live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Chelsea vs Man United Under. The game kicks off at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch a Chelsea vs Man United live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Chelsea vs Spurs at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man United in India: live stream the EPL game