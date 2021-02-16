Cheap TV deal: this 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $649.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a cheap price tag on a big-screen 4K TV - then you're in luck. We've spotted this Hisense 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $649.99 (was $999). That's a massive $370 discount and an incredible deal for a feature-rich big-screen TV.

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $629.99 at Best Buy

Save $370 - This week you can grab this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for just $629.99. This massive set delivers bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and comes with a handy voice remote and the Google Assistant.

While this Hisense set might not be the best TV in the world, it does feature 4K HD resolution and Dolby Vision to deliver a bright, bold picture with sharp contrasts. The 4K TV also has smart capabilities, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. You're also getting the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.



See more of Best Buy's top TV deals below and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage today before it's too late.



Westinghouse 43-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $299.99 $219.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get this Westinghouse set on sale for just $219.99. This smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy access to all the top streaming channels.

Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get this Insignia 50-inch set on sale for just $299.99. The smart TV comes with the Fire TV experience, and you can control your TV using just your voice with the handy Alexa voice remote.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - One of our favorite TV deals this week, you can get this TCL 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $350 at Best Buy. The smart TV delivers a stunning Ultra HD picture quality and comes with the Google Assistant, Chromecast, and a handy voice remote.

VIZIO 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $799.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 – This Vizio 70-inch 4K TV is feature-packed, and it's on sale for $679.99 right now. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Quantum Color technology, which produces over a billion hues of vibrant color.

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.