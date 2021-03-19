Cheap TV deal: get this 75-inch 4K TV is on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy

The Best Buy 3-day sale kicks off today, and we've spotted an incredible deal on a 75-inch 4K TV. For a limited time, you can get this Hisense 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $699.99 (was $999.99). That's a massive $300 discount and an incredible price for a feature-rich big-screen 4K TV.

Cheap TV deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features, and with a $300 discount, you're also getting a fantastic price. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio.View Deal

While this Hisense set might not be the best TV in the world, it does feature 4K HD resolution and DTS Virtual X technology for a cinema-like picture experience with bold, bright colors and an immersive audio experience. The big-screen TV also has smart capabilities, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. You're also getting a handy voice remote and the Google Assistant built in so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



See more TV deals from Best Buy's 3-day sale and keep in mind, these offers end on Sunday at midnight, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More TV deals at Best Buy

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - If you're looking for a cheap mid-size 4K with smart capabilities, then this Insignia set is a fantastic option. This Alexa-enabled set comes with the Fire TV edition, which allows you to stream content seamlessly and comes with a voice remote for hands-free control. Ends Sunday

View Deal

Sony 55-inch X750H Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV: $599.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You can save $50 on this stunning 55-inch Sony X750H LED 4K TV at Best Buy's sale. Featuring one of Sony's latest 4K processors and their 4K X-Reality PRO technology for sharper picture upscaling, this a great way to get a high-tech TV into your living room for less. Ends SundayView Deal

Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV: $749.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - You can score a $50 discount on this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV. This big-screen set delivers realistic images with bright, bold colors and sharp contrasts thanks to the Crystal Processor 4K PurColor technology. Ends Sunday

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K UHD NanoCell Smart TV: $999.99 $849 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Best Buy has this LG 65-inch 4K TV marked down to $849 this week. This 4K TV deal features a stunning 65-inch NanoCell display for life-like images with bold, bright colors and sharp contrasts. Ends SundayView Deal

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.



You can also see the best March Madness TV sales from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and more.