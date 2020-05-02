Cheap laptop deals available for under $500 at Dell this weekend

If you need a cheap laptop deal when you're working from home, you might be concerned about those $1,000+ price tags sitting on the latest models. You'll be happy to know that if you're just looking to get your everyday work done, and perhaps stream some entertainment at the end of the day as well, you rarely need to spend more than $500.

These Dell laptop deals all offer fantastic specs for under $500 this weekend. From huge 1TB hard drives to the latest 10th generation Intel processors, you're not skimping on power by shopping in the cheaper ranges either.

The cheapest Dell Inspiron we've spotted this weekend is this $299.99 model, offering a respectable Intel Celeron processor and 4GB RAM, but also bringing a fantastic 1TB hard drive to the party. Not only that, but you can also upgrade to this $399 configuration for an improvement in processing power as well.

The latest cheap laptop deals demonstrate that you don't need to break the bank to pick up a capable machine, so take a look at our highlights from Dell below. If you're not in the US, we're also tracking all the latest Dell Inspiron laptop deals that usually sit under £500 / AU$500 further down the page.

Dell laptop deals under $500

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $299.99 at Dell

This cheap and cheerful laptop deal from Dell offers a massive 1TB hard drive at a fantastic price this weekend. There's not a huge saving on this configuration in particular, but you're still getting excellent value for money. With 4GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor, you're well set for browsing the web and getting on with some lighter work.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $399.99 at Dell

If you're looking for a little more power, you'll find it here. This laptop deal is offering the latest 10th generation i3 processor with the same 1TB hard drive and 4GB RAM that you'll find above. Sitting at under $400, that's an excellent spec.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $529.99 at Dell

We're cheating a little with this $529 offer, but for the extra $30 over budget you're picking up a far more powerful machine. The processor is dropped down to an older 8th generation version, but you're grabbing an i5 model that offers far more over the i3 listed above. On top of that, there's a speedy 256GB SSD sitting inside here, with 8GB RAM to support a wide range of multitasking activities.

