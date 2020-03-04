These cheap Acer Nitro gaming laptops just got even more affordable

It's rare to find a cheap gaming laptop that offers the specs to run the latest titles at such a high quality as these Acer Nitro machines. At their everyday price, these gaming laptops are excellent value for money, so when they do receive discounts you can bet there are big savings to be had.

Whether you're looking to game on the go or you're just after a less expensive home set up, grabbing a cheap gaming laptop when you can is always a great shout.

Prices start off at $619 on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop and £749 in the UK. You're picking up a cheap gaming laptop deal, sure, but that doesn't mean you'll be shying away from the latest releases. These particular Acer Nitro models offer powerful specs sitting inside a sleek shell, with big SSD's available, and the processors to run them with ease.

Cheap gaming laptops worth running rarely come at less of an expense than this, so if you're in the market for a new rig you'll want to check out these particular deals while they last. If you're looking for more choice, check out our roundup of the best gaming laptop sales this week.

Acer Nitro gaming laptop deals in the US

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $849.99 $619.99 at Best Buy

This Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop has come down from $850 to just a hair over $600 this week at Best Buy. $619 is a fantastic price for a 512GB SSD machine, especially with a Ryzen 7 processor and 8GB RAM. You're also getting Radeon RX 560X graphics under the hood as well.

Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $879 $779.99 at Best Buy

The 9th generation i5 processor, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and GTX 1650 graphics will all shine brightly on this 17.3-inch display, and you're still keeping that slimline Acer Nitro gaming laptop feel as well. The big screen treatment comes with big storage in this Acer Nitro gaming laptop deal, well worth the extra $160 if you want to maximize your experience.

Acer Nitro 7 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,199 $899.99 at Best Buy

The Acer Nitro 7 marks a step up from the 5 model but still keeps that cheap gaming laptop price tag the range is known for. This is a gorgeous computer to say the least - with a minute footprint sitting at just 19.9mm thick and weighing in at just 2.2kg with a sleek aluminum shell. This particular configuration will send you home with a powerful hexacore 9th generation i7 processor, a whopping 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and GTX 1650 graphics.

Cheap Acer Nitro gaming laptop deals in the UK

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | Acer Nitro gaming mouse | £899 £749.97 at Box

£749 is a fantastic price on a cheap gaming laptop with a 512GB SSD and the rest of the specs to pull it off. You're saving £150 on this big-storage device, offering a 9th generation i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 4GB of GTX 1650 graphics on top. You'll also find a similar Asus ROG Strix with the same specs and a 120Hz refresh display available for £799 from AO.

Acer Nitro 515.6-inch gaming laptop | £899 £769.97 at Laptops Direct

Or go for big storage with this 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD pairing sitting at just £20 more this week. You're picking up the same 9th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and GTX 1650 graphics but you'll benefit from considerably more room in this particular model, even if it's not all up to the same speed.

