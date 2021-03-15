Cheap Fitbit deal: snap up the Fitbit Charge 2 for just £70

For a limited time, you can snap up the Fitbit Inspire 2 for just £69.99 at Amazon – a saving of £20 off the regular price, and the cheapest we've ever seen it.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is one of the best Fitbits you can buy today, with a slim and light design, and an impressive array of health monitoring tools. When we reviewed it earlier this year, we were particularly impressed by the way it gently encourages you to develop healthier habits, setting achievable goals and rewarding you for meeting them regularly.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Fitbit Inspire 2 deals where you are.

Fitbit Inspire 2: £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest we've ever seen this thin and light fitness tracker, which has only been out for a few months, It offers workout tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, and a raft of other tools to gently nudge you towards healthier habits.

It monitors your heart rate, step count, workouts and sleep, while also sending smartphone notifications straight to your wrist (no more missed calls or texts). It can keep running for up to 10 days between charges too, which is the best battery life of any Fitbit fitness tracker.

You'll also get a free one-year subscription to Fitbit Premium, which lets you see historical health trends in the Fitbit app (great for tracking how your health is improving) and gives you access to a huge library of Apple Fitness Plus style guided workouts that you can follow at home on your phone or tablet.

The deal applies to all three colourways: Black, Desert Rose, and Lunar White (pictured here). If stock of your preferred colour runs low, John Lewis has matched Amazon's price, so you can pick it up for the same price there.

