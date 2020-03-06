Premium audio now available for less - these Bose deals offer big savings on the Home Speaker series

If you're looking for premium audio this weekend, you'll be looking to the latest Bose speaker deals to save big on a high-quality smart speaker. Not only are Bose well recognized for their powerful audio across a range of speaker systems and headphones, but the latest Home Speaker models also offer excellent digital assistant functionality thanks to supremely responsive mic pickups. Plus, you can save $100 / £60 on the most impressive Bose smart speaker out there this weekend, and pick up a Bose Home Speaker deal for less.

That's right, the Bose Home Speaker comes in at just $299 / £339. That's a fantastic price for an outstanding audio system, with two custom drivers pointed in opposite directions to create immersive, room-filling audio whatever the track. There's plenty of Bose smarts inside this speaker, but you'll also find your voice assistant of choice stashed away in the sleek shell as well.

If you're looking to spend slightly less, but still want that trusted Bose name and smart assistant functionality included, you'll want to take a look at some cheaper Bose speaker deals. The successor to the 500, the Bose Home Speaker 300, is also available for less across the US and UK this weekend. You'll find it for as little as $199 / £199 right now, making it an excellent pick up if you're just looking for a cheap Bose speaker deal.

The audio won't hold up to the quality of the 500 model, but unless you're an audiophile obsessed with finding the best sound out there, that's not likely to matter - the Bose 300 doesn't have bad sound quality by any stretch. Plus, there's plenty of tech inside this cheap Bose speaker working to make your smart assistant experience even better. The result is a clean interaction with excellent voice pickup rarely found on speakers that can reach these levels of volume.

These cheap Bose speaker deals offer some fantastic prices on smart home audio right now, but if you're looking for something in their older range, or something more portable, why not check out all the latest Bose speaker prices.

Today's best Bose Home Speaker deals in the US

Bose Home Speaker 300 | $259.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

If you're already working with a Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa setup, the Bose Home Speaker 300 is the same price as the Apple HomePod this week. The audio on this particular model doesn't match up with the more expensive, but infinitely higher quality, Home Speaker 500 deal below, but you are getting a great price on Bose goodness.

Bose Home Speaker 500 | $399 $299.99 at Best Buy

For $100 more this weekend, you'll find this excellent Bose Home Speaker 500 deal. This is the all-in-one solution that combines amazing Bose sound quality with the smarts we've come to expect from speakers in 2020. There's truly powerful sound hidden away in here, with a gorgeous minimalist design as well.



Today's best Bose Home Speaker deals in the UK

Bose Home Speaker 300 | £249 £199 at John Lewis

Save £50 on the Bose Home Speaker 300 this weekend from John Lewis - perfect if you're after a cheap Bose speaker deal and you don't want to pay the high prices of audiophile-level audio quality. As it stands, you're getting a decent speaker that performs well at higher volumes, but also picks up voice commands incredibly well. Plus, you're picking up a handy two-year guarantee with John Lewis.

Bose Home Speaker 500 | £399 £299 at Currys

If you're looking for similar high performance audio but you need to connect to your existing Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa ecosystem, the Bose Home Speaker 500 is for you. You're paying a little more for this Bose model, but still saving £100 over the whopping £400 listing price this week.



