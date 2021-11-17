Bose QuietComfort 45 drop to lowest price in early Black Friday headphones deal

The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones may have only just launched, but Amazon already has already discounted them in an excellent early Black Friday deal, bringing them down from $329 to $279 and saving you $50. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

This is the first time we've seen the price of the wireless headphones drop since they were released in late September, with this Black Friday deal reducing the Bose QuietComfort 45 down to their lowest price so far.

This discount is the latest in a glut of early Black Friday headphones deals and Bose Black Friday deals, which have also seen their predecessors, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, reduced by $100 ahead of November 26.

Today's best Black Friday Bose headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $279 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon is getting in some early deals ahead of Black Friday, with these fresh ANC cans from Bose seeing their firs discount since their recent launch. For your money, you're getting a pair of wireless headphones with intuitive controls, excellent noise cancellation, and a comfortable design.

$299 Bose QuietComfort 35 II: $299 $199 at Walmart

Save $120 - Need something a little cheaper? While we previously saw the Bose Q35 II headphones dip down to $179 - the lowest price we've ever seen - this is still a good deal. The wireless headphones boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a dual-microphone system, and up to 20 hours of battery life.



The Bose QuietComfort 45 are a rock-solid pair of noise-cancelling headphones, thanks to their simple controls and lightweight, comfortable design.

Excellent noise cancellation technology that's more responsive than ever before ensures these headphones are perfect for when you want to block out the world around you, while a new Ambient Aware mode allows you to tap into your surroundings at the touch of a button.

On top of that you’ve got a good-but-not-great battery life of 25 hours and a beam-forming microphone array that is, well, not quite as good as we had hoped. Neither of these are deal-breakers, but they do make the Bose QuietComfort 45 slightly less appealing than some of its competitors, like the Sony WH-1000XM4.

They also aren't the best-sounding headphones we've ever tested, but we liked their neutral presentation that doesn't lean too heavily towards the bass or the higher frequencies in your music.

This deal - while not super low - is worth snapping up if you want a pair of brand-new wireless headphones without needing to pay full price. However, if you're on a budget, you may want to consider the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

These noise-cancelling cans may be a little older now, but they still offer an excellent sound, great ANC, and the brilliant build quality you'd expect from a pair of Bose headphones.

More Bose QuietComfort 45 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Bose QuietComfort 45 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals