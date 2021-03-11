Bose 700 deals are returning to record low prices at Amazon

Cheaper Bose 700 headphone deals aren't too easy to come by these days. We haven't seen that $379.99 MSRP budging past the usual $329 sales price since Black Friday last year. However, if you're in the market for a pair of Arctic White cups, then you're shopping at the right time.

Amazon has just discounted these powerful noise cancelling headphones back down to a record low $299 price. That's an overall saving of $80 on the original launch price, but closer to $30 off the usual price we see them at. Still, this is an excellent - and rare - opportunity to grab some high end cans for a great price.

The Bose 700s offer a statement design with some phenomenal active noise cancellation and that gorgeous Bose sound that many remain loyal to. Of course, they're aging a little these days, hence their reduced pricing, but they still come in second only to the Sony WH-1000XM4s, and those headphones are still $348.

If you're not a fan of the Arctic White model, you'll find the Silver Luxe and Black colors for $319.99 right now.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Bose headphone deals in your region.

Bose 700 headphones - Arctic White: $379 $299 at Amazon

If you're looking for a clean look, these Arctic White Bose 700 headphones are back down to their record low price at Amazon right now. That's an excellent offer for the only headphones to compare with our favorites, the Sony WH-1000XM4s ($348).

View Deal

More Bose 700 headphone deals

We're rounding up all the best noise cancelling headphone deals and cheap wireless headphones on TechRadar. However, you'll find all the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 prices right here as well, if you're after the best in class.