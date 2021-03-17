Grab the Bose 700 headphones for their lowest price yet at Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones have dropped back down to their lowest ever price at Amazon this week, with the latest deals offering up discounts we haven't seen since Black Friday last year. That means you can enjoy these powerful noise-cancelling headphones for just $299 right now, over the usual $379.99 MSRP.

That's an overall saving of $80 on the original launch price, but closer to $30 off the usual price we see them at. Still, this is an excellent - and rare - opportunity to grab some high end cans for a great price.

The Bose 700s offer a statement design with some phenomenal active noise cancellation and that gorgeous Bose sound that many remain loyal to. Of course, they're aging a little these days, hence their reduced pricing, but they still come in second only to the Sony WH-1000XM4s, and those headphones are still $348.

If you're not a fan of the Arctic White model, you'll find the Silver Luxe and Black colors for $319.99 right now.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more Bose headphone deals in your region.

Bose 700 headphones - Arctic White: $379 $299 at Amazon

If you're looking for a clean look, these Arctic White Bose 700 headphones are back down to their record low price at Amazon right now. That's an excellent offer for the only headphones to compare with our favorites, the Sony WH-1000XM4s ($348).

View Deal

More Bose 700 headphone deals

We're rounding up all the best noise cancelling headphone deals and cheap wireless headphones on TechRadar. However, you'll find all the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 prices right here as well, if you're after the best in class.