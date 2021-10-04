Black Friday sneak peek: Apple AirPods crash to lowest price ever at Amazon

Amazon is giving us a Black Friday sneak peek by releasing epic deals every day throughout the month of October. Today's bargain is on the latest model Apple AirPods that are on sale for a record-low price of $129 at Amazon (was $199). That's a massive $70 discount and the best deal we've ever seen for the earbuds that come with a wireless charging case.



Amazon also has the brilliant AirPods Pro back down to $179 (was $249) and the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for just $109 (was $159).



You'll typically find these types of discounts during events like the upcoming Black Friday 2021 sale, but Amazon is giving us a headstart on holiday shopping with incredible deals that you can shop today. Today's bargains are limited-time offers, and AirPods deals like this typically don't stick around for long.

Today's best AirPods deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $129 at Amazon

Save $69 - You can get the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for a record-low price of $129 at Amazon. That's a massive $69 discount and $30 less than last week's price. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.View Deal

More AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you want noise cancellation with your Apple earbuds, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179 right now. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than last year's Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up this epic deal while you can.

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $109 at Amazon

Save $50 - The cheapest AirPods deal from Amazon is the AirPods with wired charging case that are on sale for $109 - just $10 more than the record-low price. We only see prices drop below this $119 position during major sales events like Black Friday, which means you're still getting a great deal on Apple's 2019 AirPods, even if they have dropped down to $99 before.

