Black Friday preview at Walmart: 4K TV deals starting at just $199.99

The highly anticipated Walmart Black Friday sale will be here before you know it, and the retailer is giving us a preview with a slew of cheap 4K TV deals that you can shop right now. Walmart's early Black Friday TV deals start at just $199.99 and include a range of different sizes and features.

Our top picks include this Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for only $199.99 (was $279.99), the Westinghouse 58-inch Roku 4K TV marked down to just $289.99 (was $449.99), and a massive $572 discount on the TCL 65-inch 4K Roku TV bringing the price down to $428.



See our top cheap TV picks from Walmart below and shop more early bargains in our Black Friday deals guide, where you'll find everything from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and many more.

Early Black Friday TV deals at Walmart:

JVC 43-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $229.99 $199.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller set, Walmart has the JVC 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $199.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, get the Sceptre 50-inch TV on sale for just $199.99 at Walmart. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

RCA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $399.99 $279.99 at Walmart

A great option for a budget TV, the RCA 55-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $279.99. The smart TV comes with the Roku experience so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

Westinghouse 58-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $449.99 $289.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a 58-inch 4K TV, Walmart has this Westinghouse 4K smart TV on sale for just $289.99. The Roku TV gives you access to over 500,000 streaming channels, including the 4K Spotlight Channel, which allows you to search for 4K content easily.



TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $999.99 $428 at Walmart

This 65-inch TV from TCL is on sale right now at Walmart with a massive $572 saving. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

Shop more bargains with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals that are currently available.



See more early offers with our guide to the best Black Friday TV deals that are happening now.