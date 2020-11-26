Black Friday laptop deal: Here's the fastest office laptop you can buy right now on a budget

Dell Inspiron 15 5505 octacore laptop: $789.99 US$679 at Dell

(about £510, AU$880)

With an 8-core processor and Windows 10 Pro, the Inspiron 15 5505 is definitely no slouch and competes - with ease - against anything that Intel throws at it. With an attractive contemporary design, capable hardware and 1-year McAfee Small Business Security, it ticks all the right boxes as one of the most exciting laptop Black Friday deals.View Deal

Laptops powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors have consistently been among the best sellers at major online retailers and for good reason.

Such products deliver particularly good value for money thanks to great performance that even the best of Intel laptop processors can't match, and that's especially true for the eight-core Ryzen 7 4700U.

The Dell Inspiron 15 5505 is powered by this chip and at US$679 (about £510, AU$880), is the fastest laptop you can get with Windows 10 Pro in that price range. It is available direct from Dell with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

Elsewhere there's an AMD Radeon Graphics with shared graphics memory, a full HD 15.6-inch WVA display with a thin bezel, Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5 and a 4-cell, 53Whr battery that should last more than five hours under load.

It has three USB ports, a power button that incorporates a fingerprint reader, it can drive two 4K monitors, and it also comes with Dell Mobile Connect, allowing you to mirror your phone onto your PC, similar to Samsung DeX.

After sales could be a bit problematic as you have to mail in the laptop should there be any issue but you can upgrade to ProSupport Plus (which includes accidental damage and you get to keep your hard drive) for a reasonable $259 for four years.

The retailer doesn’t ship globally, but you can use one of many parcel forwarding services to send it from the US to almost any other country. Bear in mind, you may be charged sales tax and associated fees, and after sales can be rather problematic.