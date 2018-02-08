Best Laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for March 2018

The demand for budget notebooks have always been high, be for a college student or a home user. The sub-Rs 30,000 segment in laptop is a crowded one which is why we have come up with our very own list of entry-level laptops which offer good performance but don't weigh heavy on one's pocket.

Asus Vivobook Max

CPU: Intel Core i3-7100U (7th Gen) | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768 pixels) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Intel 7th Generation CPU

Availability

The Asus Vivobook Max serves the needs of most students and working professionals. The build quality of the laptop is good and doesn't feel cheap. While it is a strict no-no for gamers because of the integrated graphics chipset, this laptop from Asus is a good choice if you want a machine for casual and entertainment purposes.

Buy Asus Vivobook Max at Rs 30,000 @ Amazon India

HP 15q-by002AX

CPU: AMD Dual-Core A9 9420 APU | Graphics: 2GB AMD Radeon R5 M420 | RAM: 4GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Good Price-to-Performance Ratio

Has a Dedicated GPU

Inefficient processor

The HP 15q-by002AX is powered by AMD's A9 processor and has Radeon R5 as its GPU which makes it a good performer in this price bracket. Users can play normal games on the machine but don't expect it to run some graphics-hungry titles. On the outside, the laptop looks quite decent and has a decent display panel.

Overall, this HP laptop fits the bill for anyone looking for one under Rs 30,000.

Buy HP 15q-by002AX @ Rs 27,990 from Flipkart

Acer ES1-572-33M8

CPU: Intel Core i3 (6th Gen) | Graphics: Integrated | RAM: 4GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) | Storage: 500GB HDD

Low Cost

International Travellers Warranty

Older Generation CPU

The Acer ES1 features a 15.6-inch display and is powered by 6th Generation Intel Core i3 coupled with 4GB of RAM. It is a good performer when it comes to your office work or entertainment needs and can well be your daily driver.

Buy Acer ES1-572-33M8 @ Rs 29,990 from Flipkart

HP 15-bg001AX

CPU: AMD Quad-core A8 7410 APU | Graphics: 2GB GDDR3 AMD Radeon R5 M430 | RAM: 4GB DDR3 | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) | Storage: 1TB HDD

Reasonable Price

Dedicated Graphics Card

Aging CPU

The HP 15-bg001AX is another blockbuster laptop that offers exceptional price to performance ratio. For a price tag of just Rs 28,990, this notebook packs the AMD Radeon R5 M430 GPU, which is usually found in machines costing upwards Rs 40,000.

Apart from the aging AMD A8 7410 CPU, there is nothing we can complain about the HP 15-bg001AX.

The notebook also has a second RAM slot and you can always buy another RAM stick and slide it into the notebook for additional memory management. The brand new laptop supports up to 16 GB of RAM.

Buy HP 15-bg001AX @ Rs 27,480 from Flipkart